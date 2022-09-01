Lenovo released the ThinkPad X1 Fold in 2020 as one of the first computers with a foldable display. Now the company has revealed a follow-up, with a bigger screen and other upgrades.

The new foldable PC, which Lenovo has unhelpfully labelled as “the new ThinkPad X1 Fold,” is still a single folding OLED screen with PC hardware inside. The display is a 16.3-inch panel, 22% larger than the screen on the first X1 Fold, with a resolution of 2024 x 2560. Lenovo also reduced the bezels around the screen, and the entire device is 25% thinner.

Just like the older X1 Fold, and the Zenbook 17 Fold that ASUS just revealed, the new foldable can be used in a few different modes. It can be a giant touch display when unfolded, similar to an opened Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, capable of sitting upright on a table with the built-in stand. The device can also sit like a laptop, with the lower half of the screen showing a virtual keyboard and touchpad. Lenovo is also bundling a “full-size ThinkPad Bluetooth keyboard,” which can be placed on top of the lower half (or beside it) to recreate a typical laptop when needed.

The new ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors (Lenovo didn’t mention the specific models), up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 1 TB of storage, and Windows 11. For connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports with a Type-C connector, a regular USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional 5G/LTE. There’s even a fingerprint reader on the Bluetooth keyboard, and the built-in 5MP camera supports Windows Hello.

Lenovo plans to start selling the ThinkPad X1 Fold in November 2022, starting at $2,499. That’s a whole thousand dollars less than the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, and the same price as the first X1 Fold. There’s no product page yet, but keep an eye on the X1 section on Lenovo’s website for the new models.