Paramount has offered bundle deals for Paramount+ and Showtime in the past, and now a new one is available. Best of all, people with the bundle won’t have to install apps for both services.

Paramount+ is a streaming service, just like Netflix and Disney+, but Showtime has historically been available as both a streaming service and a premium cable channel (or an add-on for other services, like Hulu). Paramount+ costs $4.99 per month or $44.99 per year for the plan with “limited commercial interruptions,” and the Premium plan is $9.99/mo or $99.99/yr. Showtime is $10.99/mo or $99.99/yr.

Paramount currently has bundle deal with both services, available in two tiers: “Essential + Showtime” for $7.99/mo with limited ads, and “Premium + Showtime” with no ads. That’s cheaper than paying for each on their own, and for people with a bundle deal, the Paramount+ app will now display content from Showtime. Paramount plans to raise the price of the bundles to $11.99/mo for ads and $14.99/mo without ads starting on October 2 — if you sign up before then, you’ll get the lower price.

Even though Showtime content is now available in the Paramount+ app, this isn’t like the upcoming HBO Max/Discovery+ merger — you can still pay for each service on its own at a lower individual price. Paramount is simply making it cheaper to have them together, and also removing the need to install one of the two apps.