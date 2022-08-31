It’s back to school season, and Labor Day is right around the corner, which means there are plenty of special deals up for grabs. Offers include a massive blowout sale on gadgets and gear at Best Buy, not one but two great discounts on Samsung devices, and much more.

Best Buy’s Back to School Sale

School is back in session, and Best Buy’s hosting a massive sale on some of the best products money can buy. Save hundreds on new MacBooks and Windows laptops. Swap out heavy textbooks for a new iPad or Android tablet. Track your treks across campus with an Apple Watch or Fitbit. There’s something here for everyone, but these special offers are only available through Sunday, September 11, so click the link and browse Best Buy’s back to school deals while you can.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra For $931.62 ($268.37 Off)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a phone that needs no introduction, and right now, you can get it for one of the best prices ever. As Samsung’s flagship non-foldable, the S22 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, powerful camera system with night mode and 8K video recording, a massive battery built for the long haul, and more that you can read about in our sister site’s official S22 Ultra review. Note that this deal has been changing rapidly, so claim it while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android Tablet For $179.99 ($50 Off)

Samsung’s making a second appearance in our deals roundup this week with the Galaxy Tab A8 , clocking in at $179.99 ($50 off). This Android-powered tablet features a big and bold 10.5-inch display, flanked by four speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound. This particular model comes with 32 GB of storage, though that can be upgraded to 64 GB or 128 GB, if you’re willing to pay a bit more. You also get Samsung DeX and S Pen support.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard For $64.99 ($25 Off)

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is one of the best mechanical keyboards money can buy, and for a limited time, you can get your fingers on one for a measly $64.99 ($25 off). It features a tenkeyless chassis with tactile aqua switches and RGB backlighting. You’ll also find a USB-C cable in the box, which you will need since this model doesn’t include wireless capabilities. This offer ends on Monday, September 5.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker For $29.99 ($10 Off)

The Anker Soundcore 2 is one of our favorite affordable Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, and thanks to this special offer, you can get one at its lowest price ever. This little fella features big stereo sound with bass boost, 24-hour battery life, and a IPX7 waterproof rating, all packed into a small chassis that can be easily tossed into a backpack or gym bag.