How-To Geek Deals featuring Samsung, Best Buy, HyperX, and Anker
Samsung and HyperX

It’s back to school season, and Labor Day is right around the corner, which means there are plenty of special deals up for grabs. Offers include a massive blowout sale on gadgets and gear at Best Buy, not one but two great discounts on Samsung devices, and much more.

Best Buy’s Back to School Sale

Best Buy Back to School Sale
School is back in session, and Best Buy’s hosting a massive sale on some of the best products money can buy. Save hundreds on new MacBooks and Windows laptops. Swap out heavy textbooks for a new iPad or Android tablet. Track your treks across campus with an Apple Watch or Fitbit. There’s something here for everyone, but these special offers are only available through Sunday, September 11, so click the link and browse Best Buy’s back to school deals while you can.

Best Buy Back to School Sale

Save hundreds on laptops, desktops, tablets, wearables, and more in Best Buy’s back to school sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra For $931.62 ($268.37 Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Product Image
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a phone that needs no introduction, and right now, you can get it for one of the best prices ever. As Samsung’s flagship non-foldable, the S22 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, powerful camera system with night mode and 8K video recording, a massive battery built for the long haul, and more that you can read about in our sister site’s official S22 Ultra review. Note that this deal has been changing rapidly, so claim it while you can.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a flagship phone with large display, substantial battery, and a powerful featured-filled camera system.

$931.62
$1199.99 Save 22%

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android Tablet For $179.99 ($50 Off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Product Image
Samsung’s making a second appearance in our deals roundup this week with the Galaxy Tab A8 , clocking in at $179.99 ($50 off). This Android-powered tablet features a big and bold 10.5-inch display, flanked by four speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound. This particular model comes with 32 GB of storage, though that can be upgraded to 64 GB or 128 GB, if you’re willing to pay a bit more. You also get Samsung DeX and S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-Inch Android Tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an Android-powered tablet with a 10.5-inch display, quad speakers, and DeX support.

$179.99
$229.99 Save 22%

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard For $64.99 ($25 Off)

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard Product Image
The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is one of the best mechanical keyboards money can buy, and for a limited time, you can get your fingers on one for a measly $64.99 ($25 off). It features a tenkeyless chassis with tactile aqua switches and RGB backlighting. You’ll also find a USB-C cable in the box, which you will need since this model doesn’t include wireless capabilities. This offer ends on Monday, September 5.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is a wired mechanical keyboard with tactile aqua switches and RGB backlighting.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker For $29.99 ($10 Off)

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker splashed with water
The Anker Soundcore 2 is one of our favorite affordable Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, and thanks to this special offer, you can get one at its lowest price ever. This little fella features big stereo sound with bass boost, 24-hour battery life, and a IPX7 waterproof rating, all packed into a small chassis that can be easily tossed into a backpack or gym bag.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Anker Soundcore 2 is an affordable Bluetooth speaker that offers big sound in a small package.

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%

 

