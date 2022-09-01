Each month, Microsoft offers a few games to anyone with an Xbox Live Gold subscription, which is already required to play most online Xbox games. There are four free games for the month of September, including Portal 2.

The first free game is Gods Will Fall, which normally costs $14.99 and is free from September 1-30. It’s a dungeon crawler game with an emphasis on difficult battles. There’s also Double Kick Heroes available for free (it’s usually $21.99) from September 16 – October 5, which is a fun mix between a shoot-em-up and a rhythm game. Both titles are optimized for Xbox Series X and S.

Microsoft is also throwing two older games into the mix. Thrillville is free from September 1-16, which is a classic theme park simulation game released for the original Xbox in 2006. It was developed by Frontier Developments, the same studio behind RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and Planet Coaster. Finally, the first-person puzzle game Portal 2 is free from September 16-30. Portal 2 is one of my personal favorite games, and it still holds up today — there’s even a co-op multiplayer mode.

If you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription, you can claim all the games digitally to keep them forever, even after you cancel your subscription in the future. You can even do it from the above links without starting up your console. None of the four games are included with Xbox Game Pass.