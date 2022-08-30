The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best budget Android phones around, with most of the features of the higher-end Pixel 6. It’s now on sale for $370, the lowest recorded price to date.

The Pixel 6a is a mid-range Android phone with Google’s Tensor chipset, 128 GB of internal storage, 6 GB RAM, a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED screen, and a 4,410 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging. It doesn’t have the Pixel 6’s upgraded cameras, but you’re still getting a lot of value for your money. For more details, check out the detailed Pixel 6a review from our sister site, ReviewGeek.

Google just dropped the price of the Pixel 6a to $399, with some stores offering lower deals than that with a supported carrier activation or trade-in. For a limited time, Amazon has now lowered the price further to $369.99 — a savings of $79 from the original cost, and the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

The unlocked version sold by Amazon is carrier-unlocked, so you can use it on any phone plan you want. The Pixel 6a will receive major releases of Android until July 2025 at the earliest, and security updates until July 2027. The phone shipped with Android 12 out of the box, and the Android 13 update is now rolling out — making it one the first devices to get the new OS version.