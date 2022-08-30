Emoji have become an essential part of modern communication. You might not think they’re a good choice for most documents, but they can add a friendly tone to an otherwise-boring read. Still, the emoji-insertion features in your OS can be obnoxious, which is why Google Docs is making things easier.

Google Docs now makes it easier to insert all your favorite emoji, like 💯 and 💩. For adding emoji to a document on Google Docs, you can now just insert an @ symbol, and then a description for the emoji. For example, if you want to add a smiling emoji, just write @smile. You can also write @: to access a list of emojis or tap the arrow symbol to see a full dropdown emoji selector.

This follows the addition of emoji reactions to comments earlier this year. You could already add emoji to your documents using the emoji-insertion features already included in your OS, but this makes it easier for everyone to add them.

If you want to check it out, the new feature should arrive for your Google account within the next 15 days.