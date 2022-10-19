What to Look For in a USB-C Hub in 2023

USB-C hubs expand the number of ports available on your laptop. Using a hub, you can easily connect other devices to your laptop, such as monitors, external hard drives, or SD cards. Before you purchase one, here are some things to consider.

The first thing to consider when getting a USB-C hub is the port selection. While outlets for USB-A, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet cables are fairly common, they may be absent from some options. Even when present, they vary in number. If you use USB-C more, you might want to prioritize an adapter with multiple ports. The same applies if you wish to connect more USB-A or HDMI-supported devices.

Once you’ve decided on the types and numbers of ports you’d like on your hub, you need to look at the capabilities of each port. Starting with USB ports, you need to confirm the speed you’re getting, usually measured in gigabits per second (Gbps) or megabytes/gigabytes per second (MBps/GBps).

USB-A ports, for example, are not as fast as USB-C for data transfer but can reach 10Gbps (1.2GBps) depending on the technology—USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, or USB 2.0 in descending order of speed. On the other hand, USB-C ports can transfer data at much faster rates of up to 40Gbps.

Many hubs also possess a USB-C port with power pass-through, allowing you to plug your charger into them. This could come in handy if your laptop has a single Type-C port, to which the adapter will be connected anyway.

Most options support up to 100W of power, which should be more than enough for most laptops, including MacBooks and Chromebooks. However, if you own a 2021 MacBook Pro or 2022 MacBook Air, you won’t be able to take advantage of the 140W fast charging support. It’s also worth noting that some hubs max out at lower values—87W, for example.

While laptops are ever-growing in performance thanks to newer and faster chips, their sizes are pretty much constant to prioritize portability. Thankfully, external monitors exist to expand laptop displays for a much larger view field. If you own one, an HDMI connection is the standard way to cast your laptop’s display on it.

Many USB-C hubs support the technology at varying resolutions and refresh rates—4K at 30Hz, 4K at 60Hz, or 8K at 30Hz. As for refresh rates, most hubs support 30Hz. However, for the best visual experience, you might want to go for 60Hz if your laptop supports it.

Last but not least, an Ethernet port is essential when choosing a USB-C hub. Most options with the port support gigabit speeds, but the real-life performance will ultimately depend on your Gigabit Ethernet service’s reliability. SD card and microSD card slots are also great to look out for if you use them a lot.

Once you have all your preferences sorted out, it’s time to choose a USB-C hub. We’ve rounded up and categorized some of the best options on the market.

Pros ✓ Fast power delivery

Fast power delivery ✓ Type-C data transfer port

Type-C data transfer port ✓ 4K resolution support Cons ✗ HDMI maxes at 30Hz

Our top pick is the EZQuest USB-C hub, which has a little of everything. For starters, it houses three USB-A ports capable of 5Gbps data sharing speeds and power output up to 10W.

If your laptop supports USB-C charging, there’s one power delivery port with pass-through charging up to 85W. While that’s not as fast as most other options, it will get the job done. The channel doubles as a 5Gbps data transfer medium for a complete Type-C experience.

Not every port on the EZQuest hub is about data transfer and charging, though. The adapter also features an HDMI outlet that supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz for hi-res screen casting. However, the results may not be as smooth, with the refresh rate not up to the 60Hz supported by most laptops.

You also get microSD and SD card slots and a Gigabit Ethernet port with an activity LED.

Best USB-C Hub Overall EZQuest USB-C Hub EZQuest offers an all-round solid USB-C hub with a complete selection of ports, fast power delivery, and decent media capabilities.

Pros ✓ Inexpensive

Inexpensive ✓ 4K support

4K support ✓ High-speed power delivery Cons ✗ 4K supports 30Hz only

4K supports 30Hz only ✗ No ethernet port

You don’t have to shell out a lot of cash for a USB-C hub. If you want a simple solution that won’t break the bank, the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is an excellent option. It has two USB-A ports, and one USB-C data port capable of transfer speeds up to 5Gbps.

A separate USB-C power delivery channel provides high-speed pass-through charging up to 85W. This should provide plenty of power for your laptop, even though it’s a little slower than most other options on the list.

The Anker USB-C Hub can also 4K via the HDMI port. However, you likely won’t get the whole experience even with a 4K monitor, as the adapter maxes out at a 30Hz refresh rate. Completing the seven ports are microSD and SD card reader slots.

Unfortunately, the model lacks an Ethernet port.

Best Budget USB-C Hub Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Need a USB-C hub on a budget? Anker's hub comes with all the essential ports at a relatively low price.

Pros ✓ Excellent design

Excellent design ✓ High-speed power delivery

High-speed power delivery ✓ 5K 60Hz resolution support via USB-C Cons ✗ No SD card reader slot

No SD card reader slot ✗ No HDMI port

The Satechi Type-C Pro Mini Adapter is the perfect hub for your MacBook, thanks to its excellent selection of ports and flawless design. Made for 2017-2021 MacBook Pros and 2018-2022 MacBook Airs, the adapter sits flush against the devices.

It uses the two USB-C ports on the MacBook’s left side panel to maintain a sturdy connection to your device. And if you have a 2021 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro, the attachment can be made even firmer thanks to the hub’s collapsible dummy audio jack.

The mini adapter’s selection of ports is well-varied. It boasts a USB4-powered USB-C port of up to 100W charging speeds, 40Gbps data transfer speeds, and 5K 60Hz display output. It also has a regular USB-C and two USB-A 3.0 data ports with 5Gbps speeds. Finally, there’s an audio port and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

However, despite the variety, the hub lacks SD/microSD card slots and HDMI ports. While this won’t be an issue for 2021 MacBook Pro owners, the same can’t be said of those with older MacBooks lacking these extra ports.

Best USB-C Hub for MacBooks Satechi Type-C Pro Mini Adapter The Satechi Pro USB-C hub comes with an excellent direct-connect style that matches Apple's MacBook finishes.

Pros ✓ Small, lightweight design

Small, lightweight design ✓ 4K HDMI port (30Hz)

4K HDMI port (30Hz) ✓ Ethernet port Cons ✗ No power delivery ports

No power delivery ports ✗ No USB-C ports

It’s only normal to want to keep your luggage minimal when traveling, taking only the things you think you’ll need. A cumbersome USB-C adapter isn’t ideal. Instead, a more compact option, such as the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub, comes in handy.

This hub measures 4.4 x 0.9 x 0.7 inches and weighs less than two ounces. And it comes with a nifty pouch to safeguard your hub while on the go.

Despite the small footprint, the adapter packs in three USB 3.0 ports capable of 5Gbps data transfer speeds, an HDMI port that maxes out at 4K 30Hz, and an Ethernet port. Unfortunately, there are no power delivery ports for charging, USB-C ports, or card readers.

Best Compact USB-C Hub Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub If you need a compact, lightweight hub with a decent port selection, Anker's 5-in-1 hub is the perfect pick.

Pros ✓ 8K support

8K support ✓ Blazing fast data transfer speed

Blazing fast data transfer speed ✓ Fast power delivery port Cons ✗ No USB-C data transfer port

The feature-packed Satechi USB4 adapter is something of a premium pick. With various ports to accommodate your most-used devices, you’ll be spoiled for using this hub.

Perhaps its most notable port is the 8K HDMI option that runs at 30Hz, making it a delight for media. Of course, your computer, cable, and monitor still need to support the technology for you to enjoy it. Otherwise, you should be able to take advantage of the 4K 60Hz support for a smooth viewing experience.

The Satechi adapter excels at data transfer, with a USB-A 2.0 port for older tech and two USB-A 3.2 ports with USB4 technology for fast 40Gbps speeds on newer devices. It also boasts a USB-C power delivery port with charging speeds of up to 100W.

In addition, there are slots for SD and microSD cards, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

One downside of the adapter is the lack of a data transfer USB-C port. That would’ve been more useful to most people than the old USB-A 2.0 port.

Best USB-C Hub for 4K Satechi USB4 Multiport Adapter Satechi offers an excellent adapter for the best viewing experience thanks to 8K 30Hz support. Plus, it supports USB4 and super fast power delivery.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Compact design

Compact design ✓ Ports for HDMI, USB, and SD Card Cons ✗ No ethernet port

While most USB-C hubs work perfectly fine with Steam Deck, the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub stands out due to its combination of pricing and performance. And beyond winning our Best Budget category, this hub offers everything you need to easily get your Steam games onto the big screen.

Many features on the official Steam Deck Docking Station are found on this budget-friendly USB-C Hub. Standout features include two USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI port that lets you connect to most displays on the market.

And if you’re looking to connect a keyboard and mouse, the two available USB 3.0 ports should suffice—although folks with several external peripherals might wish for a few more inputs.

The Anker 7-in-1 supports 4K resolutions, although limited to 30Hz. That won’t be a dealbreaker for most folks (especially when considering the price of the hub), but it is a noticeable step down from the official dock’s 4K resolution at 60Hz. But it’s hard to beat Anker’s affordable product if you’re looking for a great combination of pricing and performance.

Best for Steam Deck Anker 7-in-1 USB C Hub The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub works great as a Steam Deck Dock, although its lack of 4K support at 60Hz puts it a bit behind the official Docking Station. But if you're on a budget, it definitely deserves your attention.

