The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are Samsung’s latest, hottest devices, and they’re getting all press attention right now. But if the foldable life isn’t for you, you’ll be glad to know you can get yourself Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range of devices right now at their lowest recorded prices yet.

All three of Samsung’s flagship smartphones are heavily discounted right now. The standard Galaxy S22 is knocked down to $650 (previously $800), while its bigger sibling, the Galaxy S22+, sits at $750 (previously $1,000). The ultra-premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, with an included S Pen and other extra goodies, can also be yours for $930 (previously $1,200). That last one is a whopping $270 off for one of the best phones of 2022.

Galaxy S22 Series The Galaxy S22 series is Samsung's greatest so far, bringing an ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, great cameras, and an S Pen in the case of the S22 Ultra. More importantly, it's cheaper than ever now.

All three devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which, while not as potent as the revised 8+ Gen 1, is still a mighty chip. You’re also getting, for the S22 and S22+, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and for the S22 Ultra, 12GB of RAM and an impressive 1TB of storage. The S22 Ultra also brings other goodies such as a 108MP camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

If you’re on the fence, our sister site ReviewGeek has detailed reviews of both the regular Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Personally, I have used the Galaxy S22 Ultra as my daily driver for a few months, and I absolutely love it. It has an amazing camera, great performance, and it’s just overall a great phone. And the standard Galaxy S22 and S22+, while carrying less features, are still equally amazing devices. At this heavily discounted price, it’s definitely an opportunity worth jumping at.