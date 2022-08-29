T-Mobile already includes a Netflix subscription with all “Magenta” cell phone plans, which is increasingly a better deal as Netflix on its own continues to increase in price. Now the carrier is adding another freebie: an Apple TV+ subscription.

T-Mobile announced today that all new and existing subscribers with a Magenta Max plan can now access Apple TV+ at no extra cost. Apple TV+ is the movie and TV streaming service from Apple, with Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, CODA, Foundation, and much more. The platform is also slowly expanding its sports content, with some Major League Baseball games and a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer.

Magenta Max is T-Mobile’s most expensive wireless plan, at $85 per month for 1 line, $140/month for 2-3 lines, and so on. It already includes unlimited 5G data, 40 GB of hotspot data, HD Netflix for up to two simultaneous streams, AAA membership for a year, in-flight Wi-Fi on some planes, occasional free items through T-Mobile Tuesdays, and other promotions. T-Mobile previously offered a free year of Apple TV+ to most Magenta and Sprint Unlimited customers, but the new promotion appears to be permanent.

The new deal is only available for Magenta Max customers, but T-Mobile is also providing a 6-month free trial for all other Magenta subscribers. However, it will auto-renew at the normal monthly price of $4.99 per month after that. Be sure to set a reminder to cancel the subscription before the six months is up.