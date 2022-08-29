Graphics cards have been difficult to purchase for the past two years or so, thanks to ongoing supply chain problems and cryptocurrency-induced demand. The high demand has kept prices high, but now that’s changing.

Graphics card prices and availability have significantly improved in recent months — most GPUs aren’t going for above their original prices anymore, and we’ve even started to see some sales. NVIDIA confirmed on a recent earnings call that the company is dealing with “excess inventory” of RTX 3000-series graphics cards, as supply finally starts to exceed buyer demand.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said the company has “instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products.” It’s unlikely that the company will drop the prices on its own NVIDIA-branded cards (previously known as “Founders Edition” cards), but NVIDIA is reducing prices for hardware partners like EVGA, ASUS, and MSI. Most GeForce graphics cards available today could become cheaper as a result, especially if partners are also dealing with excess inventory.

The price cuts come as NVIDIA is preparing to reveal new graphics cards in September, at the company’s GTC 2022 keynote. NVIDIA is also dealing with more competition than ever — the advanced M1 chips in Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro and Mac Studio workstations can handle many of the same workloads as GeForce graphics cards (though still lack support for most PC games), while Intel is slowly ramping up development of its own GPUs.