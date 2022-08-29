iFixit provides guides and toolkits for fixing many different electronics, from laptops to smartphones. Now the site’s guides are available in areas without stable internet, thanks to a partnership with Kiwix.

iFixit provided PDF versions of its repair guides years ago, which could be ordered on DVDs for use in areas without a stable internet connection. However, that option was phased out as the number of guides increased. iFixit has now worked with Kiwix, a digital library of internet content optimized for offline access, to restore offline iFixit guide availability.

iFixit contributor Benoit Beraud said in a blog post, “after weeks of coding, I am happy to announce that offline archives of iFixit are available for everyone to download in each of the 12 languages supported by iFixit. Each package is about 2.5 GB in size and contains more than 44 thousand guides, including 456 thousand images, listed among nearly 19 thousand categories.”

The offline package is built for the OpenZIM format, which compresses web content into a smaller package that can be more easily stored. Kiwix already provides Wikipedia and other sites in the same format. Kiwix reader applications are available for Android, Windows, Linux, iPhone, and Mac.

iFixit has instruction manuals for repairing many different smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronics. The new offline packages could make repairs in remote areas much easier, if other steps in the repair process don’t involve an internet connection — iPhone repairs usually require calling an Apple technician to authorize the new hardware, for example.

You can download the iFixit guides in all available languages from the Kiwix library. The automated system for converting the online guides to OpenZIM format is also open-source code. iFixit plans to update the packages at least once each quarter.