The Steam Deck was one of the most interesting hardware announcements of 2021, and when it began reaching the hands of customers this year, it quickly became a fan favorite. Valve has now re-affirmed the company’s commitment to producing updated Steam Deck models and supporting existing ones.

Valve has released a new digital booklet about the Steam Deck, as well as about Steam and Valve themselves. It’s not a manual, but rather, it serves as a fun read for anyone wanting to know more about the company’s journey up until the launch of the Steam Deck. This digital booklet was launched in time for the Steam Deck’s launch in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, and six months after Valve began shipping the Steam Deck to customers.

The most notable takeaway from the book is a quote detailing Valve’s long-term plans for it. The company says that this is a “multi-generational product line” and that “Valve will support Steam Deck and SteamOS well into the foreseeable future.” It further adds that “we will learn from the Steam community about new uses for our hardware that we haven’t thought of yet, and we will build new versions to be even more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck has been.”

In other words, the current iteration of the Steam Deck is planned to be the first in what will become a product line down the road — we’ll see better, improved generations of the Steam Deck over the coming years. It’s great news. The Steam Deck is using PC hardware, so it needs to stay relevant hardware-wise as games get more demanding. But also, it’s great to see that the Steam Deck won’t just be a one-off product

The current version of the Steam Deck is already amazing, and lets you play a lot of games. Many are also seeking to replicate its formula. But while nothing is known about a possible successor right now, it’s good to see that Valve is committed to coming out with one.