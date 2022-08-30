From discounted subscriptions and free software to savings on laptops, iPads, and other gadgets, lots of tech companies offer exclusive deals to college and university students. Here are our favorite student discounts you should take advantage of.

Check With Your School First for Software Discounts

If you need special software for your schoolwork, like the Microsoft Office suite, Adobe Creative Cloud, SolidWorks, MatLab, ChemDraw, or anything else, always check with your institution before you buy them for yourself. Schools, and even individual departments, often purchase bulk licenses or discounts for their students, and asking could save you a ton of money.

The Best Software and Service Deals for Students

There are a million and one software packages and services out there that you might need or want as a student. Always check the developer’s website thoroughly before you buy or subscribe to anything — you might find a student discount! Here are a few popular ones.

: Spotify is the leading music-streaming platform globally. Spotify’s student deal is pretty good — it is only $4.99 per month for students, which is 5 dollars less than the regular price. For a limited time, Spotify’s student discount also includes access to the ad-supported version of Hulu and SHOWTIME. Apple Music : Apple Music is another giant in music streaming. You can get an Apple Music subscription for 5.99 a month as a student — a discount of 3 dollars. Your Apple Music student discount also temporarily gives you access to Apple TV+.

Prime Student costs $7.49 per month if you pay monthly or $69 dollars per year if you pay annually. As of August 2022, there is also a six-month free trial if you sign up now, though there is no telling how long that promotion will be around.

If you’re already paying for Amazon Prime as a student, that deal is impossible to beat.

Note: There are sometimes licensing restrictions placed on things created using student-discounted software. Be sure to check the terms and conditions of your software before you try to sell anything you create while on a student license.

The Best Hardware Deals

All the sweet software deals in the world don’t mean anything if you don’t have the right hardware to go with it. Most computer manufacturers, and some distributors, offer special student discounts.

Students currently qualify for 20% off an AppleCare+ plan if they purchase the whole plan up front — two years for iPad or three years for MacBooks — rather than pay monthly. Students might also qualify for a $150 dollar gift card, which is enough to cover the cost of some peripherals.

: Lenovo offers a 5% discount across most of its products, which includes an expansive array of laptops, desktops, and other tech products. All you need to do is verify your student status through ID.me. Microsoft: Microsoft offers 10% off some Surface devices and their peripherals. You’ll need a valid educational email address to qualify. If you have already signed up with a “.edu” email account to get access to Office 356, you’ll automatically be eligible for discounts at the Microsoft Store.

How to Find Deals on Everything Else

This isn’t an exhaustive list of discounts available to students. Promotions and deals come and go regularly, and keeping up with all of them can be quite a task, especially if you’re trying to focus on your classes.

There are a few websites that are designed specifically to help with that. The two most prominent are StudentBeans and UNiDAYS. They both collate student discounts, so you don’t have to spend as much time hunting down student discounts yourself. They’re also commonly used by manufacturers, developers, and retailers to verify your status as a student, so there is a good chance you have an account with them already if you’ve applied for a student discount before.

The deals collected by UNiDAYS and StudentBeans cover more than just technology, though — you can find deals for everything from shoes to eyewear to class supplies. They’re definitely worth checking out if you’re a college student trying to save some money.