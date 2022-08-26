Meta’s Oculus VR headsets have been among the most popular out there for years. The original Oculus Rift is widely regarded as having helped kickstart the VR frenzy, and even today, the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets money can buy. But what follows will be here sooner than you think.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, confirmed in a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience (of all things) that Meta’s next virtual reality headset will be released in October. The announcement would happen likely around the company’s annual Connect event. Last year, it took place in late October, and while a concrete date for this year hasn’t been announced, it’s also largely expected to take place in October.

Zuckerberg also spoke a bit about what users can expect from this new headset, saying that the headset will be able to translate the facial expressions of users into their virtual avatars. It would also let users make some “kind of eye contact” in virtual reality. That description lines up with what we know so far about Meta’s Project Cambria headset, which will come with face tracking and eye tracking, as well as several other improvements.

So while Zuckerberg might not have mentioned Cambria by name, it’s most certainly the device launching in October. We’ll know more about it once it’s announced, but one thing is certain—it’ll be a centerpiece in the company’s metaverse dreams.