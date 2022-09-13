9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Gaming mice can cost upwards of $100. But is it really necessary to spend that much money on a basic computer peripheral just because you’re a PC gamer? Well, after test-driving the Logitech G203 LightSync wired gaming mouse, I don’t think a gaming mouse really has to break the bank.

With thousands of options available, it’s hard to know which computer mice are the best ones out there and which simply don’t stack up to the rest. However, as any PC gamer will tell you, you need a vastly different type of mouse when playing a computer game versus simply checking your email. As a result, there’s a whole industry of gaming peripherals, and they typically cost much more than a basic wired mouse.

However, the Logitech G203 LightSync gaming mouse breaks that mold. It’s priced comfortably within the realm of an everyday computer mouse, yet it boasts similar performance features to gaming mice that cost twice or even three times as much. But can a mouse this inexpensive really compete with the other gaming mice out there? Well, as I soon discovered during my week-long test drive of the product, the answer is yes.

Here's What We Like Affordable price

Simple design

Highly responsive and precise

Fully customizable

Full-spectrum RGB lighting And What We Don't Average weight

Limited LEDs

A Basic Mouse That Doesn’t Break The Bank

Dimensions: 4.59 x 2.45 x 1.50in (11.6 x 6.2 x 3.8cm)

4.59 x 2.45 x 1.50in (11.6 x 6.2 x 3.8cm) Weight: 3.00oz (85g)

3.00oz (85g) Cable Length: 6.89ft (2.1m)

6.89ft (2.1m) Color Options: White, Black, Blue, Lilac

White, Black, Blue, Lilac Programmable Buttons: 6

6 OS Compatibility: Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.13 or later, Chrome OS

If you regularly invest in computer peripherals, then you are probably aware of how expensive a quality mouse can run. Thankfully, the Logitech G203 comes in at a low price point for a basic computer mouse, let alone a gaming mouse. At just $39.99, this wired mouse looks fairly basic once you unpack it. However, once you plug it in and start playing, you will find that there’s more to this “basic” gaming mouse than meets the eye.

In terms of design, this mouse is quite simple. It isn’t necessarily an ergonomic mouse—it’s just a simple ambidextrous design. It also doesn’t have any sort of thumb groove like other gaming mice offer. I personally didn’t find the shape to be a problem—it actually felt quite comfortable even after several hours of use.

The Logitech G203 LightSync is much smaller than most of the typical gaming mice on the market, but definitely not as small as the Logitech M325 or other everyday wireless mice. Since I have fairly small hands, I found that it fit quite well and I enjoyed that I could grip it without any issues.

The mouse’s weight is fairly average. It wasn’t especially difficult to slide across my desk, but it wasn’t the lightest mouse I’ve ever used either. I didn’t find the weight to really impact much, but I could see where some may be surprised by the weight considering its small size.

Since this is a wired mouse, it connects to your computer through a traditional USB-A port. I didn’t notice any difference in connection when I plugged the mouse directly into one of my computer’s USB ports and when I opted to connect it through a docking station. Also, the USB cable was plenty long enough to let me move it around as needed without any issues.

As you’d expect from a basic gaming mouse, the Logitech G203 has a total of 6 programmable buttons you can use. These include the primary and secondary click buttons on the top of the mouse, a middle click on the top, two side buttons, and the scroll wheel. Although this doesn’t match the 12-button lineup on the SteelSeries Aerox mice, it’s still a fair amount of buttons for non-MMO gamers.

You can also customize the functions of each of these programmable buttons based on the person using the mouse or the app you’re running (more on that below).

Of course, the one thing that makes the Logitech G203 LightSync different from other basic mice is the LightSync technology. The mouse is equipped with full-spectrum RGB lighting that is completely customizable based on each user’s preferences. In fact, you can choose between vibrant pre-set animations, select settings based on your games and media, or program your own custom coloring. And with 16.8 million colors to choose from, chances are you’ll find at least one shade you like on the device.

My only caveat was the lack of customization within the lighting on the mouse. The mouse only has three separate LEDs, meaning there are limits to the way the lighting displays. What’s more, you can’t make the Logitech logo at the top a different color. Instead, it simply matches whatever color setting you use for the middle of the mouse.

This small design flaw aside, the mouse is well created overall.

Gaming Level Performance

Resolution: 200 to 8,000 dpi

200 to 8,000 dpi USB Data Format: 16 bits/axis

16 bits/axis USB Report Rate: 1000Hz (1ms)

1000Hz (1ms) Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Although the Logitech G203 LightSync definitely looks like a basic laser mouse, it is technically a bargain-priced gaming mouse. But here’s the real question: is its performance good enough for it to actually be used for gaming?

To determine this, most people look at metrics like the mouse’s precision and report rate to see if it will meet the demands of heavy gaming. Now, the DPI and polling rate aren’t everything when it comes to gaming. However, they are important considerations when comparing the performance of different gaming mice.

As you may already know, mouse sensitivity is measured in dots per linear inch (DPI for short). The higher the DPI, the better the mouse is for precision tasks like gaming or detailed graphic design. The Logitech G203 can be set anywhere between 200 DPI (less precise) and 8000 DPI (most precise). You can adjust the DPI at any time by using the button located below the scroll wheel, or within the Logitech Onboard Memory Manager app (available for Windows 10 or newer and macOS).

As you can see in the video, the mouse movement varies greatly based on the DPI settings you select. I found 1600 DPI to be a great middle-of-the-road option that worked well in most situations, but having the higher DPI available was a nice perk. Anything below 400 DPI felt inaccurate and difficult to operate.

Overall, I found the mouse to be incredibly precise both for gaming and for graphic design tasks I performed during the work day. In fact, it took me a solid hour to adjust to the precision of this mouse in comparison to the cheap PEIBO wireless mouse I typically use with my MacBook.

In addition to its sensitivity, the Logitech G203 also boasts impressive report rates. A mouse’s report rate, or polling rate, essentially measures how often the mouse reports its whereabouts to your computer. This polling rate is usually measured in Hz, and a higher measurement means a more frequent report. In the case of the Logitech G203, it reports back to the computer every millisecond, or 1000 times per second. This gives it a quick refresh rate, meaning very little disconnect between your hand motions and what appears on the screen.

There is virtually zero lag with this mouse. Although it’s not a major issue in my day-to-day operations, those who game regularly don’t have to worry about the mouse impacting their ability to play.

Configuration Is A Breeze

The Logitech G Hub application (available for Windows 10 or newer and Mac) is Logitech’s configuration software for all of the company’s gaming peripherals. The Logitech G203 LightSync is compatible with this software, and you can use it to maximize the customization options with your device.

Through the software, you can set the DPI and determine what DPI settings the mouse can scroll through using the top middle button. You can also adjust the lighting settings, customize what each mouse button does, and even program macros.

If you want different settings for different apps or games, that’s not a problem–G Hub gives you that level of control. This can be useful for those who use the mouse both for gaming and more mundane tasks, as you may not want the same settings for browsing the web or typing up a document as you’d use playing Overwatch 2. Furthermore, if you share a computer with multiple people in the household, you can create different profiles so each user can customize the Logitech G203 to their preferred settings.

If you don’t want all the options offered with G Hub, that’s okay too. You can simply use the Logitech Onboard Memory Management app to adjust some of the settings. However, you will not be able to use both the OMM and G Hub together.

Should You Buy the Logitech G203 LightSync Gaming Mouse?

Every gamer has their own preferences when it comes to the peripherals they use. However, the Logitech G203 LightSync wired gaming mouse is definitely worth testing out if you’re looking for an affordable mouse that works for both gaming and everyday tech tasks.

The design is simple, yet the mouse is comfortable and a joy to use. I found it to be comfortable and precise across a wide array of activities and tasks. I also thought the buttons worked well and the responsiveness left virtually zero lag to combat.

Of course, what I most enjoyed about this mouse was the number of customization options through G Hub. There aren’t many computer mice that offer this much customization at such a low price point, but as usual Logitech delivers exactly what we want.

If you’d rather spend more money on a gaming mouse, that’s your prerogative. However, I feel like the Logitech G203 LightSync definitely gets the job done without breaking the bank—and that’s something I think we can all appreciate.