Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, supports Android apps, but lacks Google Play Store support, instead using the Amazon Appstore. When Google announced it would bring Google Play Games to PC, many were excited. If you want to try it, you now can, as the beta is going public.

Google has announced that Google Play Games for PC is now available to users in five countries, those being South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia. This is still a beta, which means it’ll still likely need some work before Google can think about a wider, global release. But the previous, private beta required you to get on a waitlist. If you’re in any of these five countries, you won’t need an invite to try it out anymore.

Right now, you can check out over 50 games and play them on your Windows PC using Play Games for PC. Some of these games include titles like Summoners War, Last Fortress: Underground, and Top War. This list has grown since the launch of the initial beta, and it’ll probably keep growing as it nears a final release.

Google has also lowered the system requirements needed for playing games on your PC. It previously asked for gaming PC-like specifications, such as an octa-core CPU and a “gaming-class” GPU. Now, though, you’ll do just fine with a quad-core CPU and an integrated GPU, as well as 8GB of RAM. It also takes less space now, needing just 10GB instead of 20GB.

If you want to give it a shot, and you live on the right side of the world, then you can download the Google Play Games on PC beta and get playing.