There’s no better price than free, and for a few days, you can play Destiny 2 and The Elder Scrolls Online on PC and consoles without paying a cent. One more game is also available for free to Xbox players.

The first game on offer is Destiny 2, which is already free to play on all platforms, but most of the main content comes from paid expansions and other downloadable content. From August 23-29, all current Destiny 2 story expansions (Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen) are available to all players for free. You also have plenty of choices for playing it, as Destiny 2 is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Stadia.

Next is The Elder Scrolls Online, an open-world multiplayer game set in the same universe as Skyrim, Morrowind, and other Elder Scrolls titles. The standard edition normally costs $19.99, but it’s free to play on all platforms until August 29. That includes access to 24 story zones, including Morrowind. Keep in mind The Elder Scrolls Online is included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription, so if you already have that, there’s no rush.

Finally, if you have an Xbox console with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for free until August 29. The game is also on sale for $15.99 (60% off) if you want to keep it afterwards. It’s a Metroidvania-style adventure game that acts as a spiritual successor to the Castlevania series, set in 19th-century England.