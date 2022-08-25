Nearly two years have passed since NVIDIA revealed its latest GeForce 30 series of graphics cards, including models like the RTX 3080. Now the company is nearly ready to show its next-generation cards.

NVIDIA confirmed during an earnings call that it will reveal its new architecture for consumer graphics cards next month, at the company’s GTC 2022 keynote on September 20, 2022. We might not see new graphics cards ready to buy on that day — NVIDIA could reveal products for server and high-end workstation setups first — but we’ll get a peek at the general architecture that will power upcoming GeForce GPUs.

NVIDIA also revealed on the call that demand for gaming hardware was down 33% from this time last year, and 44% from the previous quarter. The company said that is due to “challenging market conditions.” The global economy is experiencing some inflation right now, so fewer people are likely ready to spend hundreds of dollars on gaming hardware. However, demand has also dropped — crypto mining is less profitable right now (if at all), so crypto farms aren’t buying up all available supply like was happening a few months ago.

NVIDIA usually starts new generations of graphics cards at the high end, so we can expect an RTX 4080, 4090, and possibly other expensive GPUs before new mid-range and budget cards become available. On the lower end, Intel is starting to compete with its new Arc cards, though they aren’t widely available outside of China yet.