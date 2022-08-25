When shopping for a new monitor for your PC, you might come across several options, including flat and curved screens. But Corsair wants you to not have to make that choice. The newest entry in the company’s lineup of monitors is one that can both be flat and curved, by letting you bend it by hand.

Given how popular bending screens have been getting across smartphones and, more recently, laptops, it was just a matter of time before someone came up with some use for them in the gaming PC ecosystem.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 seeks to blur the line between flat and curved monitors by being both at the same time. It has two handles on the left and right sides of the monitor, which let you bend the monitor into the curvature you want. You can snap it flat, the old-school way, make it curved (with a max curvature of 800R), or bend both sides independently.

Other than that, it’s your fairly standard high-end gaming monitor. It’s a big, 45-inch LG W-OLED panel with a 3440×1440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, 1000 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync in terms of variable refresh rate technologies, and it has a slew of connectors, such as DisplayPort, HDMI, and even USB.

It seems like a fairly niche piece of technology, and for most people, it probably is. However, depending on the user, both flat and curved monitors have their respective advantages and disadvantages. Curved monitors are better for games, where you’d rather have an immersive experience, and flat ones are generally considered better for work and productivity. This brings the best of both worlds, and it can be useful for someone using their PC for both gaming and work.

Unfortunately, we have no pricing info for this monitor, nor do we have any details on availability. Corsair says that it will announce that info later this year. It will surely come in at a pretty penny, though. You can check out the official product page for more info.