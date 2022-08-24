Apple has now confirmed its next event will take place on September 7, where we’ll likely see the iPhone 14 series for the first time. Here’s how to watch it live, and what we can expect Apple to reveal.

When Is the September Event?

Apple’s next event is scheduled for September 7, 2022 at 10 AM Pacific Time, or 1 PM Eastern Time (more time zones). Unlike this year’s earlier Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), there won’t be any follow-up presentations or other events around the same time.

How to Watch the September Event

Just like in previous years, there are a few official options for watching WWDC 2022. You can watch it from the Apple Events page, Apple’s official YouTube channel, or the Apple TV app. The YouTube version is available below.

If you open the video on YouTube before the event starts, you can click the ‘Set reminder’ button to receive a notification from YouTube when the stream begins. That way, you won’t miss out.

What to Expect From the Event

Apple hasn’t provided any official hints about what will be discussed, but all signs point to the iPhone 14 series. There are four models rumored: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a larger 6.7-inch model with an unknown name, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. That’s right, Apple is (reportedly) dropping the Mini option in favor of another size.

We might also see the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to offer temperature sensing, an S8 chipset, and longer battery life. Apple has also been working on a more rugged model, internally called the “Explorer Edition,” which might be a separate model (like the Apple Watch SE or Nike versions). It’s not clear if we’ll see the ruggedized watch on September 7, but the Series 8 at least is likely.

There are many other products Apple is working on, but it’s less clear if they will show up at the September event — they could come in a later October reveal, or sometime in early 2023. Bloomberg reports the company is preparing “several Macs with M2 and M3 chips,” a mixed reality headset, updated AirPods Pros, new low-end and high-end iPads, a resurrected HomePod speaker (the normal size was discontinued in 2021), and an upgraded Apple TV.