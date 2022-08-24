Welcome back, deal hunters! In this week’s HTG Deals roundup, Google’s newest Pixel phone gets its first price reduction less than one month after launch, plus we’ve found great discounts on HBO Max, Samsung microSD cards, and more. Read on for details.

Google Pixel 6A for as Low as $299 ($150 Off)

While last week ushered in the best deal we’ve ever seen on the Pixel 6 Pro (which is still active today), this week witnessed the brand spanking new Google Pixel 6a getting its first major price cut. Keep in mind, however, that savings will vary, depending on which option you choose.

At Best Buy, you can get the Pixel 6a for just $299 ($150 off) when you activate the phone on a supported network, including Google Fi and Sprint. Alternatively, the Pixel 6a has been slashed to $399 ($50 off) when you buy it unlocked from Amazon or Best Buy. To learn more about Google’s newest phone, check out our comprehensive Pixel 6a review.

As an added bonus, the brand new Google Pixel Buds Pro are also on sale this week for $174.99 ($25 off) over at Amazon.

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC Memory Card For $11.99 ($6 Off)

Samsung makes several of our favorite microSD cards on the market, one of which is the PRO Endurance MicroSDXC Memory Card for $11.99 ($6 off). Designed for video recording applications, this little fella comes in a variety of storage sizes, though the one featured in this deal is the 64 GB version. It has fast 100 MB/s read and 30 MB/s write speeds for speedy performance. Finally, as its name suggests, this card has been battle tested to endure up to 43,800 hours of continuous recording and playback, making it ideal for longterm use.

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC Memory Card The Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC is a memory card designed specifically for video recording applications, thanks to its fast read/write speeds and longterm durability.

Save 40% On an HBO Max Subscription

HBO Max is the home to tons of critically acclaimed shows, including the new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, and for a limited time, you can save a massive 40% on your HBO Max subscription when you prepay for a full year. There are two pricing options to choose from: Sign up for 12 months of the ad-supported version for $69.99, or spring for the completely ad-free option for $104.99.

HBO Max Special Offer Save 40% when you purchase a full year of HBO Max’s ad-supported or ad-free subscription service plans.

Anker Wireless Charger For $10.99 ($3 Off)

Nearly all flagship smartphones these days include wireless charging capabilities, but unless you go out and pick up a wireless charger, the feature’s basically nonexistent. Luckily, some wireless charging solutions are pretty affordable, like this Anker Wireless Charger for $10.99 ($3 off). It features Qi technology — making it compatible with both iPhones and most Android devices, including those from Samsung and Google — 10W of power output, and it’s even able to charge through cases up to 5mm thick. The only downside is that this device does not come with a charging adapter in the box.

Anker Wireless Charger The Anker Wireless Charger features Qi charging technology, 10W of power output, and it works with cases up to 5mm thick.

SUPERDANNY Power Strip Surge Protector For $22.39 ($7.60 Off)

There are a lot of expensive electronics plugged into your PC, and all it takes is a rogue power surge to damage any one of them. To power them all up safely and efficiently, spring for this SUPERDANNY Power Strip with integrated surge protection for $22.39 ($7.60 off). This power strip includes six AC outlets, four USB ports, and an extra-long 10-foot cable that gives you plenty of length to accommodate your PC and powered peripherals.