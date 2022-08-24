CrossOver is one of the best ways to run Windows software on Mac and Linux, as it’s based on the popular Wine project. CodeWeavers has now released CrossOver 22, with significant changes to the interface and software compatibility.

CrossOver is a compatibility layer for Windows applications and games, which can provide a more native experience than running a virtual machine — and you don’t need a copy of Windows. The latest update has a redesigned settings panel on all platforms with a more modern look. CodeWeavers said in its blog post, “before this redesign, the last time we made significant UI changes was in CrossOver 15, and the last time we did a major overhaul of our UI on all platforms was CrossOver 9. Clearly, we were overdue for a CrossOver makeover.”

The new update also changes the installation process for Windows software, so there are fewer prompts. CrossOver also now has a home page with all your installed software, replacing the older ‘All Bottles’ and ‘Favorites’ screens. If you have a few apps installed that you don’t use often (or just don’t want to see all the time), you can hide them from the home screen with a right-click.

CrossOver 22 is based on Wine 7.7 (an upgrade from the Wine 6.0 base of CrossOver 21), so there are many improvements to software compatibility. Gaming on macOS has improved, thanks to a newer version of the MoltenVK translation layer — the company said Rocket League runs “much better” on Mac, for example. CrossOver 22 also includes initial support for running DirectX 12 games on Linux, such as Diablo II Resurrected. CodeWeavers helped Valve develop its Proton compatibility layer for the Steam Deck, and now CrossOver is receiving more of those improvements.

Even though CrossOver is an impressive package, it’s still not compatible with all Windows software — CodeWeavers maintains a list of tested apps and games. Virtualization applications like Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion can offer better compatibility, but they aren’t perfect either, as they need to run an entire copy of the Windows operating system. CrossOver doesn’t have as much system overhead, since it’s just a compatibility layer.

CrossOver is a paid application, which can be purchased with 12 months of support and updates for $74. There’s also a 14-day free trial, so you can test your Windows apps before you spend any money. You can download CrossOver from codeweavers.com.