Are you finished setting up an Amazon Fire TV Stick and ready to start streaming? It’s easy to install apps on your Amazon streaming device. We’ll show you a couple of ways to get new applications on your Stick.

What Are Your Options for Installing Apps?

One way to get new apps is to use your Stick’s built-in Amazon Appstore app. Here, you can look for the app you want and install it on your device, all without leaving your couch.

The other way we’ll cover here is using Amazon’s Appstore in a web browser on your computer. In this method, you find the app to install, send it to your device online, and the app gets installed on your device. You might prefer this method if you don’t like navigating menus with your Fire TV remote.

If you’re looking for an app that’s not available on Appstore, you’ll have to jailbreak your Fire TV Stick and sideload the app on it. This method’s a bit more advanced, but you can learn to do it by following our guide.

Download Apps Using Your Fire TV Device

To use your Fire TV Stick itself to install apps, then first, access your device’s home screen by pressing the Home button on your remote.

On the home page, select “Appstore” to launch Amazon’s official app store.

When Appstore opens, you’ll find a variety of apps to install on your device. Here, choose the app you’d like to install.

If you’re looking for a specific app, then in Appstore’s menu bar at the top, select “Search.” Then, type your app’s name and select it on the list.

Tip: If your Fire TV Stick remote has a mic button, tap and hold it to search apps by voice.

After selecting an app, on the app’s dedicated page, choose “Get” to download and install the app on your device.

When your app is installed, the “Get” button will turn into “Open,” allowing you to launch your newly installed app. You can open the app from your app library anytime you want.

And that’s how you get new apps on your Fire TV Stick without relying on other devices.

Use Amazon’s Appstore Website to Install Apps

Finding apps on Amazon’s Appstore on the web might be more convenient for you. If you’d like to use it to download new apps on your Fire TV Stick, then follow the steps below. It’s easy to delete Fire TV Stick apps later if you want.

Start by launching your preferred web browser on your computer and opening Amazon Appstore. On the site, sign in to the same Amazon account that you use on your Fire TV Stick.

After you’ve signed in, from the “Device Type” section on the left, choose your device. This ensures Appstore only displays the apps that are compatible with your device.

In the same left sidebar, choose your specific Fire TV Stick model so that only the compatible apps are shown.

On the right pane, you’ll see all the apps you can use on your device. Select the one you want to install on your Stick.

If you want to locate a specific app, then scroll up and use the search box at the top.

You’ll arrive on your chosen app’s page. Here, on the right sidebar, click the “Deliver To” drop-down menu and choose your Fire TV Stick. This is the device where Amazon will install your app.

Then, select “Get App.”

Your chosen app will begin to install on your Amazon Fire TV Stick. When that’s done, you can launch and use your newly installed application.

Enjoy streaming content from various apps on your device!

