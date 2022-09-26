If you’re facing issues with your Samsung Android phone, or you want to sell or give it away to someone, you may want to reset your phone to the factory settings. Doing so erases all the settings and data on the phone. We’ll show you how to do it.

How Factory Resets Work on Your Samsung Android Phone

When you reset your phone, your phone deletes all your customized settings, apps, games, and everything else you’ve stored on it. Once the reset is done, you can set up your phone from scratch.

One way to reset your phone is to use the Settings app. You can use this method if you aren’t facing any software problems on your phone, and we recommend you use this method if possible.

In case you can’t reach your phone’s settings menu, use the phone’s built-in recovery mode to reset your phone. This method works even if your phone refuses to turn on. Since this is an advanced method, we only suggest you use this if you can’t use the Settings one.

Before you begin, make sure to back up any important files saved on your phone as you’ll lose all your phone data.

Use Your Phone’s Settings to Revert to Factory Defaults

To start the reset process, launch the Settings app on your Samsung phone.

In Settings, scroll down and select “General Management.”

In the “General Management” menu, choose “Reset.”

On the “Reset” page, select “Factory Data Reset.”

Scroll down the page and tap “Reset.”

Warning: Note that all your data will be wiped when you reset your phone. Make sure you’ve successfully backed up your important files before proceeding further.

Your phone will ask you to enter your PIN or pattern. Do so to begin the reset process.

If you’ve linked a Samsung account to your phone, enter your account password to continue. Then, wait for your phone to finish resetting.

Once that’s done, you’ll be greeted with your phone’s “welcome” message, and you can then start setting it up from scratch. Enjoy a clean Android phone!

Reset Your Samsung Android Phone With Recovery Mode

If your phone doesn’t turn on or you have other software issues, use recovery mode to reset your phone.

To use this method, first, turn off your phone. While your phone is turned off, press and hold down the Volume Up+Power buttons at the same time. Your phone will enter recovery mode.

Note: If your phone fails to enter recovery mode, plug it into a charger and wait a few minutes before trying the Volume Up+Power key combination again.

When recovery mode launches, use the Volume Down button to highlight the “Wipe Data/Factory Reset” option. Then, access the option by pressing the Power button.

On the page that follows, use the volume buttons again to highlight “Factory Data Reset” and select it with the power button.

Warning: Make sure you’re okay with losing all your phone’s data. You won’t be able to recover your files once they’re deleted.

Wait for your phone to finish resetting. Then, in recovery mode’s main menu, select “Reboot System Now” to boot your phone in normal mode.

Your phone will turn on and you’ll have to link your Google account with it as well as set up its other features.

And that’s how you bring your Samsung phone back to factory condition. Very useful in many cases!

