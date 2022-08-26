Dark themes are a great modern addition to Android devices, and they’ve only gotten better over time. Dark Mode usually applies to apps and the system UI, but what about your wallpaper? Shouldn’t that get dim too?

Introduced in Android 13, you can make the wallpaper dim when your phone is using the dark theme. The feature is available on Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, but it works differently on each. We’ll show you how to set it up.

Dim the Wallpaper on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Samsung makes it very easy to dim the wallpaper when Dark Mode is enabled. First, swipe down once from the top of the screen and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to “Wallpaper and Style.”

Scroll down and simply toggle on “Apply Dark Mode to Wallpaper.”

The wallpaper will now be darker when you’re using Dark Mode. The effect is pretty subtle, but it’s a nice little touch.

Dim the Wallpaper on Google Pixel Phones

On Google Pixel phones, the feature is part of “Bedtime Mode.” It’s essentially an enhanced “Do Not Disturb” mode intended to help you wind down at night. You’ll need to set up Bedtime Mode before you can use the wallpaper dimming feature.

With Bedtime Mode configured, swipe down twice from the top of the screen and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to “Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls.”

Now select “Bedtime Mode.”

Expand the “Customize” card and select “Screen Options at Bedtime.”

Toggle on “Dim the Wallpaper.”

Now, when Bedtime Mode is active, the wallpaper will be dimmed. Compared to Samsung above, Google’s has a darker effect.

It’s a little annoying that this doesn’t work the same on all Android devices, especially since Google’s implementation is too convoluted for something that should be simple. Still, Dark Mode is a great feature to use at night.

