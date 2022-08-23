Boost Infinite logo
Dish Network has been rapidly building up its 5G mobile network, becoming a new fourth carrier to compete with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Now the company is teasing a future cell phone plan called “Boost Infinite.”

Dish’s 5G network has been live for a few months as “Project Genesis,” which is available in 120 cities across the United States. The network uses wireless spectrum acquired from T-Mobile and Sprint when the two companies merged in 2020. Dish has a long way to go before it has as many cell towers as other major networks, so Dish has roaming agreements with AT&T and T-Mobile — meaning people subscribed to Genesis can connect to their towers when a Dish tower isn’t nearby.

Dish is teasing a new postpaid wireless service, called “Boost Infinite” — presumably, a reference to the Boost Mobile carrier that Dish also owns. The company said in a press release, “Boost Infinite is creating the greatest value in the wireless industry with the power of three networks.” There’s a website where you can sign up for a waitlist, and Dish has created social media accounts on TwitterInstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Boost Infinite sounds like it could be Dish’s actual competitor to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, instead of the Project Genesis mobile service that has been available for a few months. It makes sense to use a name more people are familiar with, and Boost is the company’s largest retail wireless brand — Dish also owns Ting Mobile, Republic Wireless, and Gen Mobile. Dish has 7.8 million wireless subscribers across all its brands, according to its Q2 financial results.

There’s no pricing information available yet, or details about which devices will be compatible with the wireless service.

