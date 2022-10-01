Do you have a new email address and want to use it with your Apple ID? Or, maybe you’re giving your iPhone to a family member and want it to use a different Apple ID entirely? It’s easy to do both, and we’ll show you how.

Change the Email Address Associated With Your Apple ID

To remove the existing email address and add a new one to your Apple account, just make sure you have access to your new email address inbox, as you’ll need it to confirm the change.

Note: Apple won’t allow you to use an iCloud.com address that was created in the last 30 days.

Then, get started by launching Settings on your iPhone. In Settings, select your name at the top.

On the “Apple ID” page, choose “Name, Phone Numbers, Email.”

On the following page, next to the “Contactable At” header, tap “Edit.” This will let you remove your linked email addresses.

Beside the email address to remove, tap the “-” (minus) sign. Then, choose “Delete.”

Your iPhone will ask you to choose another email account to use with your Apple ID. Select “Continue” in the prompt.

If asked, enter your Apple ID login details.

On the “New Apple ID” page, enter your new email address and tap “Next.” Then, access your email inbox, copy the confirmation code received from Apple, and enter it on your iPhone.

Your Apple ID now uses your newly specified email address. Make sure you update your login anywhere else you’re using Apple’s services.

Sign Into Your iPhone With a Different Apple ID

To use another Apple ID account on your iPhone, then log out from the current account and then log back in using your other ID’s login details. You can then choose to merge your previous Apple ID’s data left on your iPhone with your new ID, if you want.

Begin by launching Settings on your iPhone. In Settings, choose your name at the top.

On the “Apple ID” page, scroll down to the bottom and select “Sign Out.”

If Find My is enabled on your iPhone, then in the “Apple ID Password” prompt, enter your account password and tap “Turn Off.” This will disable Find My on your device.

Next, select the category whose data you’d like to keep locally on your phone. Tap “Sign Out” a couple of times and you’ll be logged out of your account on your iPhone.

To add your new account, open Settings on your iPhone and tap “Sign In to Your iPhone.” Then, enter your Apple ID’s login details. When asked if you want to merge your existing data with your new Apple ID, choose either “Merge” or “Don’t Merge,” depending on what you want to do.

And that’s it. Your iPhone is now using your newly specified Apple ID account. Enjoy!

