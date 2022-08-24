Location sharing in Google Maps makes it easy to keep tabs on people (with their permission). You can make it even easier by setting up alerts to be notified when someone leaves or arrives at a location.
Google added the ability to get location alerts for iPhone and Android in August 2022. Previously, the only way to see if someone had left or arrived was to manually check. Alerts make this much easier, especially for recurring situations.
First, open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android device and tap the profile icon in the search bar.
Select “Location Sharing” from the menu.
Now tap “Add” in the “Notifications” section.
The first step is to pick a location for the alert. Both of your current locations will be the default options, but you can also “Add Location.”
If you add a location, you can search for it or find it on the map. Once you have the location circled, tap “Add.”
Choose if you want to be notified when they arrive, leave, or both.
Tap “Save” in the top right corner to finish up. You’ll be asked one more time to confirm.
Google Maps will notify the person that you have set up a location alert for them.
This is what the notification looks like when they leave or arrive at the location.
That’s all there is to it! Depending on the other person’s data connection, it may take a few minutes for the notification to appear. Location sharing is a nice feature to have, and alerts make it a little easier to use.
