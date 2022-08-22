Microsoft Edge 104 was released in August 2022 with a feature that may annoy some users. A new sidebar on the right side of the screen includes shortcuts to a handful of other Microsoft products. Let’s turn it off.

The new sidebar is enabled by default for some users after updating to version 104.0.1293.63—but it’s not enabled for everyone. The sidebar includes shortcuts to Microsoft Office, Outlook, MSN Games, and more. If you see the sidebar, we’ll show you how to easily turn it off.

First, click the three-dot menu icon from the right side of the top toolbar.

Now select “Hide Sidebar” toward the bottom of the menu. As you can see from the menu, you can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + / to toggle the sidebar on and off.

That’s all there is to it. Sadly, this is yet another example of Microsoft stuffing unnecessary features in Edge. Enabling it by default for some people is especially egregious. Thankfully, you can turn it off.

RELATED: Microsoft Edge Is Now More Bloated Than Google Chrome