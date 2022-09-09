What to Look For in a Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is not your typical phone. Its foldable form factor makes picking a suitable case slightly tricky. It’s important to keep a few things in mind before you go case shopping.

Most importantly, many Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases don’t cover the whole phone and leave the hinge unprotected. This is fine when you use the phone in its unfolded state and the hinge is hidden. But when carrying the phone around folded, the hinge is bare and at risk of damage if you accidentally drop it. So, if you fear you will end up dropping your phone often, it’s a good idea to invest in a case that has a hinge cover.

Another vital detail about Z Fold 4 cases is that many use adhesive to offer a secure fit. But every time you remove the case and put it back on, the adhesive loses some strength. Eventually, it stops holding the case in place.

If you like to swap cases frequently to match your wardrobe or activity, look for cases with a single-piece design as they are less likely to rely on adhesives to hold the case in place compared to cases with a two-piece design.

Besides this, you must decide which type of case you want. All the usual options like clear, rugged, leather, and slim cases are available for the Samsung foldable. Each has advantages and disadvantages, but these differences are down to preference, and these types are not any different than the average phone case.

Lastly, if you want to use S Pen with the phone, it’s better to go for a case that can accommodate it. If your case doesn’t work with the S Pen, it’ll be frustrating remembering and carrying your stylus around.

With the basics out of the way, let’s dive into our recommendations.

Pros ✓ Hinge cover

Hinge cover ✓ Wireless charging support

Wireless charging support ✓ Military-grade protection Cons ✗ Single color option

Single color option ✗ Basic design

Spigen makes some of the best smartphone cases, and its Tough Armor for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is no exception. It’s a top-notch case that’s certified for military-grade protection. It’ll safeguard your new foldable from scratches, drops, bumps, and other mishaps without any issues.

One of the highlights of the Tough Armor is the hinge protection. While the case leaves a small area of the hinge uncovered on the top and the bottom, most of it is safely behind the cover at all times. Plus, the hinge cover doesn’t stick out when the phone is in an unfolded state.

In other features, this Spigen case is fully compatible with wireless charging, so you can enjoy the 15W charging support included in the phone.

The case also has raised front edges to protect the secondary screen from scratches. Additionally, you get precise cutouts for the ports, buttons, speaker, and microphone.

Unfortunately, it’s not the slimmest case, and you can only buy it in a single color option. The case’s overall design is pretty basic and may not appeal to everyone, either, even with the sleek hinge cover. But if what you’re looking for is great protection, the Tough Armor is it.

Best Budget Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case: Ringke Slim

Pros ✓ Only 1.2mm thick

Only 1.2mm thick ✓ Low price

Low price ✓ Scratch-resistant

Scratch-resistant ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ No shock absorption enhancements

No shock absorption enhancements ✗ No hinge cover

Ringke Slim will add decent protection to your brand-new foldable without being too pricy, a common problem with many Fold 4 cases. As the case’s name suggests, it’s also pretty slim at 1.2mm and adds only about 15 grams to the phone’s weight.

The company has used scratch-resistant polycarbonate material in its construction, so this case won’t look beat up within days of using it. Also, depending on which variant you’re buying, you’ll get a different finish, mixing up how it looks and feels. The Black version has a soft-touch finish, whereas the Clear version is glossy. The Matte Clear case will give you a matte finish.

Given it’s a thin case, it has no problem supporting wireless charging or reverse wireless charging. There are also clear cutouts for ports and buttons.

Sadly, there is no hinge cover, and if you frequently drop your phone, it’s probably not the best option for you as there are no shock absorption enhancements. Our best overall or rugged recommendations will be better if you need top-notch protection.

Best Clear Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case: Speck Presidio Perfect Clear

Pros ✓ One-piece design for a secure fit

One-piece design for a secure fit ✓ Up to 13 feet drop protection

Up to 13 feet drop protection ✓ Anti-microbial treatment Cons ✗ Lacks hinge protection

Speck’s Presidio Perfect Clear is an excellent transparent case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It allows you to show off your phone without worrying about dropping and damaging it. The case also includes anti-yellowing material, so you won’t have to stress about it turning yellow after a few weeks.

One of the major highlights of the Speck case is its one-piece design that ensures that it always has a secure fit with the phone. In addition, the case comes with anti-microbial treatment to stop the growth of stain and odor-causing bacteria. It also has a relatively slim form factor and supports wireless charging.

In terms of protection, the Speck Presidio Perfect Clear can withstand drops up to 13 feet when the case is open. However, when the case is folded, it leaves the hinge unprotected, which is a problem with many other Z Fold 4 cases.

Best Thin Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case: OtterBox Thin Flex

Pros ✓ Slim design

Slim design ✓ Military-grade drop protection

Military-grade drop protection ✓ Three color options

Three color options ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ No hinge protection

If you don’t want to add unnecessary bulk to an already hefty Z Fold 4, the OtterBox Thin Flex is the case to get. It offers the company’s signature military-grade drop protection without being too thick or too heavy.

The case’s two-piece design is easy to install or remove and stays out of the way of the phone’s features. The company also uses an anti-microbial coating on the case to protect its exterior from all sorts of bacteria. And if you care about sustainability, you’ll be happy to know that more than 50% of the plastic used in the case is recycled.

In terms of drawbacks, the case has no hinge protection, so you will have to be careful when you are carrying or holding the phone in its folded state.

Lastly, the case supports wireless charging and is available in three colors—Black, Pacific Reef, and Sparkle Perplexing. Both Pacific Reef and Sparkle Perplexing have transparent elements to flaunt the phone’s design.

Pros ✓ Bundled S Pen Fold Edition

Bundled S Pen Fold Edition ✓ Good build quality and finish

Good build quality and finish ✓ Detachable S Pen slot Cons ✗ No hinge protection

If you are planning to get an S Pen Fold Edition, you can’t go wrong with this official case from Samsung. It has one of the best implementations of an S Pen slot in a case, hands down.

Not only is the slot on the back, but it’s also detachable. So, it doesn’t increase the overall width of the case as cases with the S Pen slot on the side typically do. Plus, you don’t need to carry the S Pen around when you don’t need it.

Instead, you can replace the S Pen slot with the bunded kickstand that props up the phone at a 55-degree angle when needed. Additionally, the case comes bundled with an S Pen Fold Edition, so you don’t have to buy one separately.

Samsung’s case is also well made and will protect the phone from bumps and scrapes. However, like many other Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, the major drawback to this case is the lack of any hinge protection.

If you already own an S Pen Fold Edition and don’t want another one, you’ll be better off with a different case like the Spigen Thin Fit P. The Spigen case offers decent protection to the phone without adding too much bulk. But like the Samsung case, it also lacks any hinge protection.

Best Rugged Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case: UAG Civilian

Pros ✓ Meets military-grade drop test standards

Meets military-grade drop test standards ✓ Hinge protection

Hinge protection ✓ One-piece design for a secure fit

One-piece design for a secure fit ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ Design may not appeal to everyone

UAG Civilian is one of the least bulky rugged cases in the company’s portfolio, and it’s a good thing when you already have a hefty phone. So you don’t compromise in bulk but still get top-notch protection.

The UAG Civilian case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is significantly improved over the Civilian case for the Z Fold 3. The two-piece design has become one piece, and there is now a hinge protector. Both are welcome changes and greatly enhance the case’s overall performance.

Additionally, UAG says the case meets military-grade drop test standards thanks to its impact-resistant bumpers and a soft core. The case’s enhanced grip also makes it easy to hold the phone.

The essentials, like wireless charging support, raised edges, and precise cutouts, are also present on the Civilian. However, the rough military look may not be for everyone. If you’re not a fan, you might be more interested in the best overall option.

You can buy the UAG Civilian in three colors—Black, Olive, and Mallard.

Pros ✓ Elegant look

Elegant look ✓ Thin and lightweight

Thin and lightweight ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ Lacks hinge protection

When it comes to leather, you can’t do better than the official Samsung Leather Case. It’s made with premium calf leather that looks elegant and adds the softness of genuine leather to your phone. The leather also enhances your grip on the phone and feels great to hold. Additionally, you get a perfect fit, and the adhesive keeps the case securely in its place.

In other highlights, the Samsung case barely adds any bulk but will still protect the phone from scratches and bumps. Plus, you get wireless charging support and clear access to the USB-C port and various buttons.

Sadly, it has the same major drawback as many other cases—as in, you don’t get any hinge protection. But most people buy leather cases for their premium look and feel, so you’ll have to decide whether the lack of a hinged cover is a deal-breaker for you or not. Otherwise, it’s a no-brainer if you want a leather case.

Pros ✓ 24 exciting designs

24 exciting designs ✓ Thin and grippy Cons ✗ Not a case replacement

Not a case replacement ✗ Can be expensive

dbrand skins are a great way to customize the look of your phone to match your style. You get tons of designs to cover your Galaxy Z Fold 4, from simpler options like Seafoam Green to intricate ones like Swarm. Some dbrand skins even use special materials instead of the usual vinyl. For example, its leather skins use 100% genuine, full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather.

The company has released 24 skins for the new Samsung foldable, covering the back and the rear camera module. The installation process is relatively easy, but some skins may require more effort than others. Still, you get plenty of help from the company’s demo video. Plus, the skins are extremely precise and offer a perfect fit and finish.

Another advantage of using dbrand skins is that they leave no residue behind. So if you want to remove a skin from your phone, you will get back the original design with no evidence to suggest that there was ever a skin gracing that phone.

While these skins are not a replacement for a case, they do protect your phone from scratches and minor cosmetic damage.

All in all, it’s hard to go wrong with the dbrand skins if you want to add a little more personality to the Z Fold 4.

