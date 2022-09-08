If you’d like to track your AirPods’ location when you lose them or when you can’t find them, add your AirPods to Apple’s Find My feature. You can then use your iPhone as well as the iCloud website to find your AirPods’ whereabouts. Here’s how to do that.

Once you activate Find My for your AirPods, you can locate your AirPods on a map (and your case too if it’s holding your AirPods), find your AirPods’ last known location, play a sound on your AirPods, and enable Lost Mode to engage Apple’s huge finding network to locate your lost AirPods.

Step 1: Enable Find My on Your iPhone

The first thing to do is turn on Find My on your iPhone. To do that, first, launch Settings on your iPhone.

In Settings, tap your iCloud name at the top.

On the “Apple ID” page, choose iCloud > Find My iPhone.

Turn on the “Find My iPhone” option. Then, enable the “Send Last Location” option as well.

If asked, enter your iCloud password to confirm your action.

Step 2: Turn On Location Services on Your iPhone

Find My requires access to your phone’s and AirPods’ location to track them. For this, you must turn on Location Services on your iPhone, as follows.

Launch Settings on your iPhone and tap “Privacy.”

Select “Location Services” and turn on “Location Services.”

Step 3: Pair Your AirPods With Your iPhone

Now that you’ve turned on both Find My and Location Services, pair your AirPods with your iPhone so you can locate your AirPods when they’re lost.

To do that, open Settings on your iPhone and tap “Bluetooth.” Then, toggle on the “Bluetooth” option if it isn’t already.

With your AirPods in their case, open the case’s lid and bring the case near your iPhone. You’ll see a prompt on your iPhone. Tap “Connect” in the prompt.

Follow the on-screen instructions and your AirPods will be paired with your iPhone. Then, you’ll be ready to locate your AirPods’ location with Apple’s Find My feature.

Find Your AirPods’ Location Using Find My

To confirm your AirPods are indeed trackable, launch the Find My app on your iPhone.

In the Find My app, tap “Devices” and choose your AirPods.

You’ll see the current location of your AirPods on a map.

If you’d like to locate your AirPods on the web, then head over to the Find My website and sign in to your iCloud account. Then, select All Devices > [Your AirPods] and you’ll see their location.

And that’s all there is to ensuring your Apple AirPods are traceable if you ever lose them!

