Have you put both your AirPods in their charging case and are wondering if your AirPods are actually charging? If so, there are a couple of ways to check if your AirPods are being charged. We’ll show you what those ways are.

Use the Charging Case to See If Your AirPods Are Charging

If you don’t have access to your iPhone or iPad, use your charging case to find out if your AirPods are charging.

On your charging case, you have a status light, which changes its color depending on various situations.

When your AirPods are in the case:

An amber light indicates your AirPods are charging but also that the case isn’t finished charging them yet.

When your AirPods are not in the case:

An amber light indicates your case doesn’t have enough charge to completely charge your AirPods.

With your case’s status light, you’ll quickly know if your AirPods are getting the power supply they need. And there you have the answer to your question.

Use an iPhone or iPad to Check Your AirPods’ Charging Status

If you have access to the iPhone or iPad that you use with your AirPods, you can use that device to remotely check if your case is indeed charging your AirPods.

To do that, first, put both your AirPods in their charging case. Then, bring the case near your iPhone or iPad.

On your iPhone or iPad, you’ll see your AirPods’ current battery levels. Next to these levels, if your AirPods are indeed charging, you’ll see a flashing light icon.

If you’ve plugged your case into charging, then next to your case’s battery level, you’ll see the flashing light icon.

Are you having trouble charging your AirPods? If so, take a look at our guide to learn a few ways to fix the problem.

