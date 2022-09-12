If you use Apple AirPods to listen to music, you can use your AirPods themselves to skip songs, eliminating the need to reach for your phone. You can go to the next music track as well as the previous music track by just tapping your earbuds. Here’s how to do that.

Depending on your AirPods model, you may be able to use the skip song feature out of the box, or you might have to configure it first using your iPhone. We’ll explain both methods below.

Skip Songs With AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd Generation)

If you’re using AirPods Pro or third-generation AirPods, you don’t have to configure anything; you can skip songs on your AirPods out of the box.

To do that, while your music is playing, double-press the force sensor at the stem of your AirPod.

To go to the previous music track, triple-press the same force sensor at the stem of your AirPod.

Like that, you can also pause the music by tapping the force sensor, and resume the music playback by tapping the same force sensor again. And that’s it.

Skip Tracks With AirPods (1st or 2nd Generation)

If you have AirPods from the first or second generation, you’ll have to configure the double-tap gesture for either AirPod to skip songs.

To do that, while your AirPods are connected to your iPhone, launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, select “Bluetooth” and choose “i” next to your AirPods on the list.

On the AirPods page, in the “Double-Tap AirPod” section, choose which AirPod you want to use to skip songs. We’ll select “Right.”

On the screen that follows, choose “Next Track.” This will make tapping your selected AirPod go to the next music track on the list.

Optionally, you can configure the other AirPod to go to the previous music track. To do that, choose your other AirPod in the “Double-Tap AirPod” section and select “Previous Track” on the following page.

Skip Songs on AirPods Max

On an AirPods Max headset, you can skip forward by double-clicking the digital crown. Alternatively, triple-click the digital crown to skip backward.

And that’s how you make changing music tracks easier using your favorite wireless earbuds and headphones from Apple. Very useful!

