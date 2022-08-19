Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s service that includes access to many PC and Xbox games for one low monthly price. Now you can play more classic PC games on Game Pass, starting today.

Microsoft, which recently completed its acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda (which in turn, owns Quake and Doom, among other series), revealed today that more classic Bethesda/Id Software games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC. The new additions are An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, and Wolfenstein 3D.

Battlespire and Redguard are in the same Elder Scrolls series as Skyrim and Morrowind, among others, but they are distinct for not following the open-world RPG formula as strictly as other entries. Battlespire is more of a dungeon-crawler with a focus on combat, while Redguard is heavily inspired by the original Tomb Raider game.

Wolfenstein 3D just celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year, and helped define the first-person shooter genre. Return to Castle Wolfenstein was the first remake, released in 2001 for PC and consoles, before Id Software rebooted it again in 2009 (and then again in 2014). Finally, Quake 4 places you in the middle of a military invasion of an alien world.

These games were already available on PC through stores like Steam and GOG, but it’s great to see them easily accessible for the millions of people with a Game Pass subscription. Other entries in the Wolfenstein, Doom, and Quake series were already available on Game Pass, such as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

All the new games are available on Game Pass starting today.