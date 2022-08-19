Warner Bros Discovery is hyping up the release of House of Dragon, a prequel series for Game of Thrones that premiers in a few days on HBO Max. Streaming device manufacturer Roku is getting in on the excitement with an officially-licensed Roku Ultra.

Roku has released an onslaught of promotional marketing for House of Dragon, with a dedicated page on the home screen menu that links to trailers, information, and the show itself on HBO Max. The company has also launched a giveaway for a “limited edition House of the Dragon Roku Ultra,” running from now until October 23, 2022 at 11 PM Eastern Time.

Roku is giving away five Roku Ultra devices in total, and judging from the page and image, it looks like a simple sticker on top of the regular streaming box. Roku launched a similar giveaway before the final season of Game of Thrones, but that Roku Ultra also had a sticker on the remote. There’s no mention of a custom remote this time around.

House of Dragon and a streaming box is already a funny combination, and the (seemingly) low-effort redesign brings back memories of limited-edition game consoles from the mid-2000s, like The Simpsons Movie Xbox 360. There’s also still a bright purple Roku tag on the side, clashing with the intended design.

Even though it might look strange, a free Roku Ultra is a free Roku Ultra. You can enter Roku’s giveaway from the company’s website.