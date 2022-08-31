Have you lost your AirPod case, with or without your AirPods in it? If so, don’t panic. There’s a method you might be able to use to track the location of your case and find it. We’ll show you the available options.

Find a Lost AirPod Case Without Your AirPods In It

If you’ve only lost your AirPod case and you still have both your AirPods, then, unfortunately, your only option is an old-fashion manual search in the last place you know the case was. This is because your AirPod case isn’t equipped with any kind of hardware that you can use to trace it. It’s just a case that supplies power to your AirPods and lets you charge them.

If you’ve looked and simply can’t find the case, you can buy yourself a new AirPods case and it will work seamlessly with the AirPods you already own.

However, if at least one of your AirPods is in the case, then you can use Apple’s Find My feature to track your case. Find My displays your case’s location on a map, which makes finding it so much easier. If this is the case, read the following section to locate your lost AirPod case.

Locate a Lost AirPod Case With Your AirPods In It

If you’ve lost your AirPod case but at least one of your AirPods is in the case, use Apple’s Find My feature on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or the web to track your case’s location.

Howeve, to use Find My to locate your AirPod case, you must meet the following requirements:

You must have enabled Find My on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac where you used your AirPods.

Find My must have been enabled before you lost your AirPod case.

If your lost case’s lid is open, you can track the real-time location of your case. You can even make the AirPods in it play a sound so you can find them.

If your case’s lid is closed, Find My will only display the last known location of your AirPod case. You can’t play a sound on your AirPods in this case.

Track Your Lost AirPod Case Using Your iPhone or iPad

To begin the tracking process, launch the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. In the app, tap “Devices” and choose your AirPods on the list.

If your lost case’s lid is open, you’ll see its current location on the map;

If you believe your case is nearby, you can make your AirPods play a sound by clicking Actions > Play Sound in the app. You can find directions to your AirPods by tapping the car icon.

If your AirPod case’s lid is closed, then you’ll see the last known location on the map.

View Your Lost AirPod Case’s Location on the Web

If you don’t have access to your iPhone or iPad, use the Find My website to track your case’s location.

To do that, first, launch a web browser on your computer and open the Find My site. There, log in to your iCloud account.

After logging in, from the top of the page, select “All Devices” and choose your AirPods.

If your AirPod case’s lid is open, you’ll see its location on the map. You can play a sound on your AirPods by clicking “Play Sound” on the left of the site.

If your AirPod case’s lid is closed, you’ll see the last location where Apple found your case.

Use Lost Mode to Track an AirPod Case’s Location

If you’ve lost AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, you can use Apple’s Lost Mode feature to find your AirPods. This feature basically uses Apple’s wide network to trace the location of your lost case.

To use it, launch the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, select “Devices,” and choose your AirPods. Then, select “Mark as Lost” and follow the on-screen instructions. You’ll be able to display your phone number or email address on the iPhone belonging to anyone who finds your AirPods.

And that’s how you can try to possibly locate your AirPod case using your iPhone, iPad, or the web. We hope you find your case.

