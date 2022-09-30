With Microsoft Excel’s NETWORKDAYS function, you can count the number of workdays that fall between two specified dates. This function excludes Saturdays, Sundays, and optionally the specified holidays. We’ll show you how to use it.

This function can account for holidays in its calculation, but you must specify those holidays in a column, so be ready with a list of your holiday dates. Also, it’s important you keep in mind that this function counts both the starting date and the ending date in the calculation.

Find the Workdays Between Two Dates in Excel

To get the number of workdays that fall between two dates, first, open your spreadsheet with Microsoft Excel.

In your spreadsheet, click the cell where you want to display the resulting workday number.

In the selected cell, type the following function and press Enter. In the function, replace B2 with the cell that contains the starting date and C2 with the cell containing the ending date.

=NETWORKDAYS(B2,C2)

Excel will calculate the number of workdays between your dates and display the result in the selected cell. Note that this number includes both the starting date and the ending date.

If you’d like to exclude any holidays from your calculation, then first, specify your holidays in a column. Like so:

Click the cell where you want to get the result, type the following function, and press Enter. In this function, replace B2 with the cell that contains the starting date, C2 with the cell that contains the ending date, and E2:E6 with the range where you’ve specified your holidays.

=NETWORKDAYS(B2,C2,E2:E6)

Excel will display the result in your selected cell. Note that this count excludes your specified holidays but includes the starting and the ending date.

And that’s how you can use an Excel function to quickly find the number of days someone has worked between any two dates. Very useful!

Do you want to find the number of full days between two dates in Excel? If so, there’s a quick way to do that.

