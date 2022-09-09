What to Look For in a Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the hottest new phones of 2022. Offering a slick folding-screen design, the device can flip down to an ultra-portable size that makes it easy to slip into a back pocket when hitting the road. Owning a foldable smartphone comes with a lot of perks, and you’ll want to make sure you’re protecting your expensive, fragile gadget with a suitable case.

While much of your Galaxy Z Flip 4 case hunting will come down to style, there are a few key things you should look for when comparing different products. The first (and arguably most important) is hinge protection. Your fancy new phone is only as good as that hinge—and if it’s not protected, it’s all that much easier for it to be damaged.

Many cases come with some form of hinge protection, although you’ll have to put up with some added bulk. It’s a minor tradeoff and something to consider if your phone frequently ends up on the ground.

Pricing is also a huge factor, as cases nowadays run the gamut from affordable $20 products to ultra-deluxe models that inch towards the $100 mark. You’ll find great options throughout this entire spectrum. More expensive products are often more durable or offer materials that feel more premium, but there’s nothing wrong with picking up an affordable case if it fits all your needs.

Once you’ve figured out your price point and whether or not you need hinge protection, you’ll want to look at other factors such as available colors, overall size, and other unique quirks that different cases bring to the playing field.

It can be hard to narrow down all your options, but we’ve found these seven products to be among the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases available.

Best Case Galaxy Z Flip 4 Overall: OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial

Pros ✓ Slim design

Slim design ✓ Antimicrobial properties

Antimicrobial properties ✓ Several available colors Cons ✗ Not as durable as other options on this list

OtterBox is one of the most well-known manufacturers of phone cases and accessories, so it should come as no surprise that its lineup of Galaxy Z Flip 4 products is impressive. The Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial stands out from the pack thanks to integrated hinge protection and the availability of four unique color options (Black, Brown, Blue, and Purple).

Although it incorporates hinge protection, the Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial still clocks in under two ounces, making it a lightweight product that won’t bog down your pocket or purse. It’s also surprisingly slim and features raised edges for additional screen protection.

This case is an excellent choice for most shoppers: Thin, durable, and with many colors up for grabs, there’s not much to dislike.

Its price is a tad high—clocking in at $70—and you might be able to find cases that offer a bit more protection, but the OtterBox’s combination of performance and style is hard to beat.

Best Case Galaxy Z Flip 4 Overall OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial The OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial is a well-rounded case that offers reasonable protection and a slim design.

Pros ✓ Customizable design

Customizable design ✓ Incredibly thin

Incredibly thin ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ Only protects from scratches

The dbrand Matte Black Galaxy Flip 4 Skin is about as thin as you can get protection for your Flip 4. This skin is held in place with adhesives and nothing else, unlike most cases that fold your phone inside it.

If you’re looking for high-end protection from drops, a phone skin in general isn’t the solution. But if you’re only worried about scratches, dbrand’s offering is a great option. Not only can you customize its appearance in a bunch of fun ways, but you’d be hard-pressed to find something that’s thinner.

Installing the dbrand skin might seem tricky, but it’s incredibly straightforward. There are a bunch of tutorial videos to help you through the process (here’s a popular Flip 3 tutorial), although it essentially boils down to carefully lining up one section of the skin with the top of your phone, then pressing down to secure it.

Once that’s done, you’ll simply squeeze out any wrinkles. Within a few minutes, you’ll have a case that’s protected from scratches and customized to your liking.

Best Slim Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case dbrand Matte Black Galaxy Flip 4 Skin It won’t protect your Flip 4 from the ground, but the ultra-thin design of the dbrand skin is sleek and great for keeping scratches at bay.

Pros ✓ Included ring allows for easy handling

Included ring allows for easy handling ✓ Slim design

Slim design ✓ Affordable price Cons ✗ Ring can be clunky when not in use

Ring can be clunky when not in use ✗ No hinge protection

Samsung’s first-party Flip 4 Clear Cover With Ring case is a great all-rounder. It also comes with a cool design quirk with a built-in ring grip for added support and stability. This is great when needed, but it might get in your way when not actively in use.

That aside, this clear case is a remarkably slim product—possibly because it doesn’t offer any hinge protection. Its price tag is a mere $30, so you might be willing to look past the omissions if you’re on a budget. And if you’re a fan of how your Flip 4 looks, you’ll be glad to know this case is transparent, letting you show off your snazzy new smartphone in all its glory.

Like everything about the case except for the ring grip? Check out the Clear Slim Cover, which is almost identical except it lacks the helpful grip. It also clocks in at $25, making it an economical choice.

Best Clear Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Case With Ring As far as clear cases are concerned, this is one of the best—so long as you’re a fan of the unique ring grip.

Pros ✓ Premium look

Premium look ✓ Three color options

Three color options ✓ Impressive hinge protection for its size Cons ✗ Expensive

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover looks good, offers great protection, and is made from premium materials. Of course, luxury features do come at a luxury price, as you’ll be paying $90 for this high-end case. But you own a bleeding edge, expensive smartphone—splurging on a great case can be worth the investment.

If the price doesn’t scare you away, you’ll be treated to an impressive product. The unique hinge flap moves with the case, allowing it to slide in place when folded and stay out of the way when not needed. It also gives you a soft, grippy texture to hold onto and ensure your phone doesn’t slip out of your hands.

The Flap Leather Case is available in Black, Peach, and Serene Purple, offering the same functionality and deluxe design. You might pick up a few scratches on the leather if placed in a rough environment, but it’s better there than on your phone.

Best Leather Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover It’s expensive, but the Flap Leather Cover is a stylish way to protect your new Galaxy Flip 4.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Colorful designs

Colorful designs ✓ Dual layers for added protection Cons ✗ No hinge protection

No hinge protection ✗ Design won't be to everyone's liking

The Nano Pop Silicone Case from Caseology is a bit more vibrant than the competition, offering a two-tone design that’s bright and eye-catching. It also features dual layers of thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate for added durability—although it lacks hinge protection.

This case’s striking design is probably why you’ll want to pick it up. The loud colors won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you want something with flash that doesn’t cost a bundle of cash, this is the case for you.

Thankfully, Caseology focused on more than just vibrant colors, offering a product that’s slim, protective, and features one of the lowest price tags on our list. There is no hinge protection, but at the price point, that isn’t too shocking.

If you like the pop of color offered by this case, you can choose from three palettes—Light Violet, Burgundy Bean, and Blueberry Navy.

Best Colorful Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case Flashy and affordable, the Nano Pop is a great option if you're on a budget. The biggest downside? No hinge protection.

Best Minimalist Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case: Spigen Tough Armor

Pros ✓ Minimalistic design

Minimalistic design ✓ Hinge protection

Hinge protection ✓ Raised lip to help protect camera Cons ✗ Only available in black

With a sleek, understated black design, the Spigen Tough Armor is the opposite of the Nano Pop. Its minimalistic design is great if you don’t want to draw attention to your smartphone but are seeking robust, all-around protection.

Spigen built this Tough Armor case with raised edges, giving you added protection for your screen and camera. There’s also hinge protection seamlessly integrated with the rest of the case, giving it a premium look and fantastic protection despite its mid-range $55 price tag.

Unfortunately, this case from Spigen is only available in black, and the design is very much on the functional, yet boring side. But if you don’t mind and need something reasonably priced with impressive durability, consider giving the Tough Armor a closer look.

Best Minimalist Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Spigen Tough Armor Spigen's Tough Armor is only available in one colorway, but its minimalistic stylings and hinge protection make this one of the best cases on the market.

Best Rugged Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case: Urban Armor Gear Civilian Case

Pros ✓ Durable design

Durable design ✓ Rugged appearance

Rugged appearance ✓ Hinge protection Cons ✗ Bulkier than the competition

The Urban Armor Gear Civilian Case is arguably the most aggressive-looking product on this list. The case doesn’t just look rugged and militaristic, but it’s got the specs to back it up, with its performance meeting military drop-test standards. You’ll have great drop and shock resistance with this UAG case.

But the hinge protection and high-end drop resistance come at a price, and with the Civilian, it comes in with its weight. The Urban Armor Gear case clocks in at more than two ounces.

It doesn’t sound like much, but considering most cases are well below two ounces, it’s bulkier than the competition and will definitely make the phone feel heavier in your hand. But if you need something that’ll withstand your weekend adventures, there are few options that can compete.

We’re fans of the Olive Green color, but you’ll also find the UAG case in Black and Blue Mallard.