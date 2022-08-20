A long-awaited rematch headlines UFC 278, broadcast from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 20, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 278 Live in the United States

Play Video

The main card for UFC 278 streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. For current subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month), UFC 278 is available for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 278 broadcast for $99.98. New subscribers who sign up for the Disney Bundle can get UFC 278 for an additional $54.99.

For their first match since 2015, Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will face off for the welterweight title, which Usman currently holds. The main card also includes a middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, a bantamweight bout between José Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili, a women’s bantamweight bout between Wu Yanan and Lucie Pudilová, and a light heavyweight bout between Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker.

UFC 278’s preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 278 on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass, the best plan is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 278 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 278 no matter where you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 278.