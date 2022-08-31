Every iPhone has a few physical buttons, including the all-important Volume Up and Volume Down. What are you supposed to do if these buttons stop working? Don’t worry, you’re not stuck with the current volume level forever.

“Assistive Touch” is part of Apple’s great suite of Accessibility tools. It allows you to put a floating button on your screen that can be used for a number of shortcuts. That includes mimicking the behavior of the physical buttons.

To get started, open the “Settings” on your iPhone.

Next, go to the “Accessibility” settings and select “Touch.”

Go to “Assistive Touch” and toggle it on at the top of the screen.

You’ll notice a floating button appear on the screen. Now we can decide how you want the volume shortcuts to work. We’ll add them to the shortcut menu by selecting “Customize Top Level Menu.”

Select one of the shortcuts and replace it with “Volume Up.”

Now repeat that same step with a different shortcut and replace it with “Volume Down.”

If you want even easier access to adjusting the volume, you can put “Volume Up” and “Volume Down” as the Single-Tap, Double-Tap, or Long Press options for the floating button.

After you’ve set it all up, simply tap the floating button and select the “Volume Up” or “Volume Down” shortcut. If you used the custom tap options, you only need to tap the floating button however many times you chose for the shortcuts.

You’re all set! Assistive Touch is a very handy iPhone feature, especially if your physical buttons stop working. It can be used for a lot of other shortcuts as well. Don’t sleep on it!

