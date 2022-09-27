Using your iPhone’s text message forwarding option, you can forward single or multiple SMS and MMS messages you’ve received to a single recipient or a group of recipients, all at once. We’ll show you how to do that on your iPhone.

Forward Single or Multiple Text Messages on an iPhone

To start forwarding your messages, first, launch the Messages app on your iPhone.

In the Messages app, find and select the conversation in which the messages you want to forward are located.

On the conversation page, tap and hold on the message to forward. From the menu that opens, choose “More.”

Beside your selected message, you’ll see a blue circle indicating your message has been added to the selection. To forward more messages, tap the circle icon beside those messages.

After selecting the messages, in your screen’s bottom-right corner, tap the share icon.

You’ll land on a “New Message” screen. At the top of this page, tap the “To” field and type the name or the number of the person to whom you want to forward your message. To select someone from your contacts, then next to the “To” field, tap the “+” icon.

When you’ve chosen the recipients, send your message by tapping “Send” (an up-arrow icon).

Your iPhone will send the selected message(s) to the specified recipient, and you’re all set.

