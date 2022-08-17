It’s common for cell phone plans to bundle streaming services or cloud storage, usually at a reduced cost or free. Apple has now opened the door for iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and other services to be bundled with mobile carrier plans.

EE, a mobile network in the United Kingdom, announced this morning that it is the first mobile network to bundle Apple One with a mobile plan. The company’s ‘Full Works for iPhone’ package will include the bonus starting on August 31, as well as a ‘Roam Abroad Pass’ for international roaming in Canada, the European Union, United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. EE has an alternative plan for Android devices with different benefits.

Apple One is Apple’s all-in-one subscription service, which includes nearly all of Apple’s paid services. The base Individual and Family plans have Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage, while the Premier plan adds Apple News+ and Fitness+. EE is only offering the individual plan with its mobile package, but considering Apple One costs £14.95 per month in the UK, including that at no extra cost is still a decent deal.

It’s possible that Apple One could appear in other mobile plans in more countries, now that the necessary infrastructure is in place. Apple Arcade is already bundled with some Verizon plans (which Android device owners can swap for Google Play Pass). Most carrier bundle deals are still focused on streaming services — T-Mobile includes Netflix access in most Magenta and Magenta MAX plans, Verizon offers the Disney bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) with some plans, Cricket’s most expensive plan includes HBO Max, and so on.