Whether you’re experiencing problems with your Amazon Fire TV Stick, or you want to sell or give it away to someone, you can reset the device to erase all your personal data and apps on it. We’ll show you how to do just that.

Note that when you reset your Fire TV Stick, you lose all your account information, downloaded apps, and any other items stored on the Stick. You then have to set up your device from scratch.

Ways to Reset an Amazon Fire TV Stick

One way to reset a Fire TV Stick is to use the device’s Settings menu. There’s an option in this menu that lets you bring your Stick to the default factory settings.

The other method is to use your Stick’s remote to reset the device. You may want to use this method if you can’t reach your device’s Settings menu for some reason.

Use Settings to Reset a Fire TV Stick

To use the graphical reset method, first, access your Fire TV Stick’s home screen and choose “Settings” (a gear icon) at the top.

In “Settings,” select “My Fire TV.”

On the “My Fire TV” page, choose “Reset to Factory Defaults.”

From the prompt, select “Reset” to confirm your choice.

Warning: You’ll lose all the data stored on your Fire TV Stick, so make sure you’re okay with that before choosing “Reset.”

Your device will begin to reset and it’ll take a few minutes to finish resetting. You’re then all set.

Use the Remote to Bring a Fire TV Stick to the Factory Settings

If your Fire TV Stick is unresponsive or you can’t use the “Settings” menu for some reason, use your device’s remote for the reset process.

To do that, on your remote, press and hold down the Back and Right buttons for 10 seconds.

On your Fire TV Stick’s screen, you can choose to cancel the reset process if you want. If you don’t do anything, your Stick will continue to reset.

Your device will be reset in a few minutes. Then, you can sell it, give it away to someone, or even relink it to your own Amazon account. Happy streaming your favorite content!

