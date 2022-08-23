Android name tag.
Android—like most operating systems—can be used in many different languages. The default language can be changed and you can switch between languages very easily. We’ll show you how it works for Samsung Galaxy phones and other Android devices.

How to Change the Language on Samsung Galaxy

To get started on a Samsung Galaxy phone, swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the Quick Settings tiles. Tap the gear icon to go to the Settings.

Next, select “General Management.”

Now go to “Language” at the top.

Tap “Add Language” to add a new language to your device.

Scroll through the list of languages and select the one you want. Tap the three-dot menu icon to show “All Languages.” Some languages will have regions to choose from.

After you select the language, a pop-up will ask if you want to “Set as Default.” Select it if you would like to change the system language.

You can choose a language from this page at any time you’d like to change the default.

How to Change the Language on Android

First, swipe down twice from the top of the screen to reveal the full Quick Settings panel. Tap the gear icon to open the Settings.

Scroll down to the “System” section.

Next, select “Languages & Input.”

Select “Languages” at the top of the screen.

Tap “Add a Language” to add a new language to your device.

Scroll through the list and find the language you want. Many will have regions to choose from as well.

Now the language will be added to your list. To make it the default language, you’ll need to touch and hold the handle and drag it to the top.

Whichever language is in the top spot will be the default language. You can rearrange your languages at any time.

That’s all there is to it. You can easily keep a few languages and switch between them at will. You can also change your language on Google.

