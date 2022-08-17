Tech news has been heating up in this final month of summer, with Samsung showing off their newest foldables last week, Android 13 rolling out this week, and now Google’s latest flagship phone (which is also Android 13-compatible) is cheaper than ever. Find this deal and more below.

Google Pixel 6 Pro For $649 ($250 Off)

Google’s latest flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro, is even cheaper now than it was in July for Prime Day, bringing the price down to an all-time-low of $649 ($250 off). For the dough, you get a gorgeous 6.7-inch display, a first-generation custom Google Tensor chipset, and a free upgrade to Android 13, which just rolled out earlier this week. The Stormy Black and Sorta Sunny Pixel 6 Pros are both on sale for the same low price, while the Cloudy White seems to be out of stock.

Logitech Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone For $69.99 ($30 Off)

Podcasters, gamers, streamers, and musicians all agree that a good microphone is necessary for producing quality content. Get this Logitech Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone for $69.99 ($30 off) and take advantage of two custom mic capsules for recording clear audio, cardioid and omni pickup patterns that help you adjust the directional input of sound, and easy on-device controls, all packed into a portable, desk-friendly design. While the Blue Yeti Nano comes in a variety of colors, only the Blackout, Vivid Blue, and Shadow Grey versions are priced the lowest.

Elzama Smart AirTag Wallet with Air Tag Keychain For $25.99 ($4 Off)

If you’re prone to misplacing important items, there are steps you can take to make sure you never lose them again. This Elzama Smart AirTag Wallet with Air Tag Keychain for $25.99 ($4 off) features a fully functional wallet and a keychain with AirTag slots built in. Though you’ll have to buy the AirTags separately, once inserted, you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to track down your wallet and keys should they ever leave your sight.

Anker 65W USB-C Charger For $27.99 ($6 Off)

Over the years, Anker has excelled at designing extremely powerful charging adapters that are physically much smaller than those offered by the competition. Take this Anker 65W USB-C Charger for example: It produces up to 65 watts of power — enough to charge up a 13″ MacBook Pro — while being 59% smaller than the official MacBook Pro charger. This fella isn’t just good for topping off laptops, either; it can fast charge phones and tablets, too, making it a versatile option for multi-device users.

Arlo Essential Indoor Cameras

Arlo’s running a big sale over on their website through Sunday, August 21, and as part of the fanfare, you can get a wireless Essential Indoor Camera for $99.99 ($30 off) or a wired Essential Indoor Camera for $79.99 ($20 off). Both devices feature object detection, smart notifications, video history, and compact designs that make them easy to mount just about anywhere in your home.