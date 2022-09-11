Closeup of a man's hands holding an iPhone 11.
We can all use a rest now and then—even our phones. Powering off an iPhone 11 is as easy as pressing a few buttons or using a Settings option. You can perform the process even when your phone’s physical buttons are broken. We’ll show you how.

Warning: Before you shut down your phone, make sure to save your unsaved work on it.
Table of Contents

Use Physical Buttons to Power Off an iPhone 11
Use Settings to Shut Down an iPhone 11

Use Physical Buttons to Power Off an iPhone 11

If your iPhone 11’s physical buttons are working, use this method to power off your phone.

Start by pressing and holding down the Volume Down or Volume Up and the Side button. For example, you can press either Volume Up+Side or Volume Down+Side.

Press either Volume button and the Side button.

You’ll see a “Slide to Power Off” slider on your screen. Drag this slider to the right and your phone will turn off.

Drag the "Slide to Power Off" slider.

And that’s it. Your iPhone 11 is now powered off. To turn it back on, press and hold down the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

Use Settings to Shut Down an iPhone 11

If you have issues with your iPhone 11’s physical buttons, use an option within Settings to power down your phone.

To do that, first, launch Settings on your phone. Then, choose “General.”

Tap "General" in Settings.

On the “General” page, scroll down to the bottom and tap “Shut Down.”

Choose "Shut Down" at the bottom.

A “Slide to Power Off” slider will appear on your screen. Drag this slider to the right and your phone will power off.

Slide the "Slide to Power Off" slider.

And you’ve successfully turned off your iPhone 11.

If you’d like to turn on your phone with a broken Side button, then plug your phone into charging and it will power on automatically. Enjoy!

Are you having trouble shutting down your phone? If so, you can try force rebooting your iPhone 11, which will fix many system issues on the phone. Check out our guide to learn how to do that.

