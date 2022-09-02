Force restarting your iPhone 11 is a good way to fix various system issues, unresponsive behavior, and other app problems. You don’t lose your data when you do this, and we’ll show you how to perform the process on your phone.

Generally, you may need to force your iPhone to reboot when your phone has frozen up and it won’t respond to your taps, making it impossible to force-close apps. You can use a forced reboot to fix your phone’s software problems as well.

How to Force Your iPhone 11 to Restart

If your iPhone 11 is responsive, make sure any unsaved work is saved or synced to the cloud before you reboot.

Then, on your phone:

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button Quickly press and release the Volume Down button Press and hold down the Side button until you see the Apple logo

Your iPhone 11 will then reboot, and your software problems should be gone.

If you continue to experience problems with your iPhone 11, and it becomes frustrating for you to force reboot each time there’s an issue, you might consider buying a new iPhone (assuming your current device is no longer under warranty). You have several models to choose from, depending on your budget and needs.