To rotate text in your documents, Google Docs has no official option but you can use a workaround to do that. You can use Docs’ Drawing tool to draw a text box and rotate it, rotating the text within. We’ll show you how to do just that.

The Drawing tool’s rotation option allows you to rotate your text (the text box) at any angle you want. When you’ve done that, you can add the resulting text to your document.

RELATED: How to Draw on Google Docs

Transform Text in Google Docs

To start the process, launch a web browser on your computer and open Google Docs. Then, sign in to your account and choose the document in which you want to rotate your text.

When your document launches, place the cursor where you want to add the rotated text. Then, from Google Docs’ menu bar, choose Insert > Drawing > New.

A “Drawing” window will launch. Here, in the toolbar items at the top, click the “Text Box” tool (which is an icon of a box with a “T” in it).

On the blank canvas, draw a text box. Then, click the box and add your text.

After entering the text, at the top of your text box, you’ll see a blue dot. Click and drag this dot to begin rotating your text box. You can drag the dot in either direction.

When your text is rotated the desired way, add the text to your document by selecting “Save and Close” at the top-right corner of the “Drawing” window.

On your document screen, you’ll find your rotated text.

And that’s it.

Later, if you’d like to change the text box’s rotation, double-click the box and you’ll see the “Drawing” window. You can now drag the blue dot to readjust your box’s rotation options.

If you’d like to see other actions that you can apply to your text box, then click your box and you’ll see the options.

And that’s how you change your text’s orientation using Google Docs’ Drawing tool. Very useful!

Did you know you can rotate text in Google Sheets, too?

RELATED: How to Rotate Text in Google Sheets