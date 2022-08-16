Few shows have been as highly anticipated as House of the Dragon. This prequel expands on fantasy series Game of Thrones, taking place 200 years before the events of that hit show. Here’s how to stream House of the Dragon.

HBO Max

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will debut its episodes on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) at the same time that they first air on the HBO cable channel. New episodes will be available to stream on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, starting August 21, 2022. The 10-episode first season about war within the powerful Targaryen family will premiere with one episode weekly, so viewers who prefer binge-watching will have to wait until the entire season has been released.

Hulu + Live TV

Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) who’ve added HBO or HBO Max ($14.99 per month) can watch House of the Dragon live during its linear debut. Those same subscribers can also catch up with episodes of the series starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, and Emma D’Arcy as members of the Targaryen royal family on demand after they’ve premiered.

YouTube TV

For subscribers to YouTube TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) who add HBO ($14.99 per month) or the Entertainment Plus package featuring HBO, Showtime, and Starz ($29.99 per month), episodes of House of the Dragon will be available to stream live during their linear debuts, as well as later on demand. See if the reported nearly $20 million budget per episode translates into spectacle worthy of a Game of Thrones follow-up.

DirecTV Stream

Anyone who subscribes to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial) and adds HBO ($14.99 per month) can stream episodes of House of the Dragon during their live airings. Episodes of the series based in part on Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood will also be available on demand following their initial airings.

Catch Up on Game of Thrones

If you’ve never watched Game of Thrones, or just want to revisit the eight seasons of the massively popular series based on Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, all 73 episodes are available to stream on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).