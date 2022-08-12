Samsung just revealed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and now the company’s lower-end (but still excellent) Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for $99.99. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet, at $50 below MSRP.

The Galaxy Buds 2 was originally priced at $149.99, but more recently has fluctuated around $105-130. For that price, you get true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls, and quick switching between different devices (but not Multipoint). The charging case has a USB Type-C connector, or it can be powered with a wireless charging pad. Battery life is around five hours with ANC on, and seven hours with ANC off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy Buds 2 offer active noise cancellation (ANC), easy switching, USB-C and wireless charging, and integration with Samsung phones and tablets. It's a great buy, as long as you use at least one Android device regularly.

I’ve owned the Galaxy Buds 2 for a while, and it’s one of two pairs of wireless earbuds I use constantly (the other being the Galaxy Buds Live). Sound quality is good, the case is plastic but sturdy, and Samsung’s earbuds can switch between paired devices better than most other wireless earbuds I’ve tried. You don’t have to disconnect them from one device first, or put them into pairing mode (if you’ve already paired them), just select the Buds from your device’s Bluetooth menu and you’re done.

The one drawback to the Galaxy Buds 2 is the Galaxy Wearable app, which is required for changing most settings and installing firmware updates, is only available on Android. You can pair the buds to any Bluetooth device, and use touch controls for ANC and some other features, but these are not the best choice if you have no Android phones or tablets at all. We have a list of the best wireless earbuds with more options.